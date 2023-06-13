WATCH: New Fiat 600 electric crossover’s retro design revealed to the world

International - Fiat has yet to officially announce its new 600 to the world but the new crossover has been sneakily revealed via a YouTube video. The video was made for the Vatican Foundation’s “Not Alone” international meeting on Human Fraternity, promoting peace and dialogue, and attended by Pope Francis.

The film shows us the interior and exterior of the upcoming Fiat 600, which is expected to debut later this year as a fully-electric replacement for the current 500X. Fiat hasn’t released any technical details on the vehicle as yet, but Autocar expects it to share the Stellantis e-CMP2 platform with the new Jeep Avenger, which recently won Europe’s Car of the Year competition. Just like the current 500X was designed to resemble an enlarged version of the previous-generation 500 hatchback, the new Fiat 600 takes most of its design inspiration from the latest all-electric 500, which is not sold in South Africa.

It’s a similar story inside, where we see a large horizontal ‘floating’ touchscreen as well as a digital instrument binnacle and a steering wheel with 600 badging. Once again, the motor and battery details have yet to be confirmed, but Autocar says it should be identical to the Avenger in that regard, with a 51 kWh battery allowing a range of around 400km. Likewise, you can expect to find a 115kW, 260Nm electric motor powering the front wheels only.