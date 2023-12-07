Fiat Titano one-tonne bakkie revealed for Africa and Latin America

Fiat has pulled the covers off its new one-tonne bakkie contender, the Titano, and if it looks a little familiar your eyes are not deceiving you. Whereas its predecessor, the Fiat Fullback, was based on the Mitsubishi Triton, the Titano is closely related to the Peugeot Landtrek, which draws its DNA from China’s Changan F70.

Fiat says the new Titano is aimed at the African and Latin American regions, although the only specific markets mentioned as yet are Algeria and Brazil. IOL is currently awaiting feedback on whether South Africa is on the list for the new bakkie. But regardless of whether we see this badge engineered Fiat on local shores, there seems to be a very good chance that its eventually successor will be built here. Stellantis announced earlier this year that it planned to build a one-tonne bakkie at a new R3 billion factory situated in the Coega economic zone near Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

While the facility, set to come on stream in late 2025, is currently tipped to build the Peugeot Landtrek, it’s certainly possible that its Fiat sibling could also be part of the assembly plan given how closely to the two are related. To that end, the Fiat Titano offered in the Algerian market is set to be powered by the Landtrek’s 1.9-litre turbodiesel mill, which produces 110kW and 350Nm. However reports indicate that the version offered in Brazil will sport Fiat’s own, and somewhat beefier, 2.2-litre turbodiesel that produces 147kW. Will we see the larger engine make its debut in the South African built Landtrek? It would certainly allow Stellantis to put up a better fight against the one-tonne heavy hitters like Hilux and Ranger.

“With the brand’s commitment to providing tailored solutions that resonate with local preferences, Fiat Titano suits the unique demands of each market,” Stellantis says. “As Fiat continues to play a leading role on the global stage, the introduction of the Fiat Titano reaffirms its status as a protagonist in diverse regions.” Fiat, incidentally, is the market leader in Brazil and the Titano completes a vast line-up of bakkies that includes the latest version of the Strada half-tonner as well as a midsize unibody model called the Toro.