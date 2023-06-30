Five interesting compact bakkies that could do well if they came to South Africa

Johannesburg - South Africa is bakkie country, and history has taught us that we like them in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny but tough Nissan 1400 from days gone by, right through to the most modern COTY-winning Ford Ranger with its sophisticated tech, South Africans have embraced the bakkie like few other countries.

Sadly, when it comes to the smaller car-based pick-ups, the pond has pretty much dried up for local buyers, with contenders like the Ford Bantam, Chevrolet Utility and Volkswagen Caddy having left our market, leaving only the ageing Nissan NP200 to hold up the half-tonne fort. Of course it is probably debatable whether there is still a significant market for compact single cab bakkies in SA, given how many private buyers have flocked to SUVs. But there is an interesting assortment of vehicles available on the American continents that could potentially provide South Africans with more affordable double cab alternatives, if they were ever offered here. Featured here are five unibody bakkies that would theoretically slot between the old single cab compacts that we once knew, and the popular one-tonners that are growing bigger with every generation.

Would these really do well in the local market? That remains an unproven fact, but it’s certainly interesting to see what’s out there. Oh, and we’ve excluded the Renault Oroch from this list as it is coming our way in the next year. We couldn’t bring ourselves to write about the Volkswagen Saveiro either as it’s well documented how South Africans have missed out on this potential top seller and it’s nearing the end of its life cycle in any case.

Of course, there are rumours that its replacement might be built right here in SA, but for now let’s take a look at some other Brazilian bakkie contenders that we unfortunately can’t buy, for now at least. Chevrolet Montana This piece of forbidden bakkie fruit from Brazil is somewhat bittersweet as it replaces the vehicle we once knew as the Chevrolet Utility in South Africa, until GM pulled the plug on our market in 2017.

But what was once a rather utilitarian single cab has now morphed into a larger and more sophisticated unibody double cab model. We like the edgy look of the new Montana, and the fact that it boasts turbo power, in the form of GM’s 1.2-litre unit with 98kW and 210Nm on tap. Inside you’ll find a modern 8.0-inch MyLink infotainment system offering wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, while the load area can be customised with an innovative Multi-Flex system with various partitions and cargo storage solutions.

nova Chevrolet Montana Measuring 4.72 metres in length, the Montana is smaller than unibody bakkies like the Ford Maverick that comes next on our list, but it could prove a good fit for those seeking a more adventurous alternative to a compact SUV. Ford Maverick Don’t let its Ranger-like looks fool you, this baby brother is a unibody bakkie that shares its genes with the Ford Focus and Kuga.

Measuring just over five metres in length, making it 350mm shorter than the Ranger, the Maverick is hardly what you’d call a small bakkie and it’s only available as a double cab. In the USA it has a starting price of just $22 595 (R423 000), which makes it 30% cheaper than the most affordable Ranger double cab. It comes standard with a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain that sends 142kW to the front wheels. But those wanting more zest can option up to a 2.0-litre turbopetrol with 186kW and all-wheel drive.

But would the Maverick make sense in South Africa? Its introduction is unlikely as it’s currently only built in left-hand drive format and besides, the Ranger export programme means there’s no space to build it at Ford’s Silverton plant in Gauteng. Then there’s the matter of it potentially stealing sales from its bigger brother, but either way and regardless of the logistics and potential politics, the Ford Maverick would probably be a strong seller if it ever came here.

Fiat Strada Like the Chevrolet Montana, the Fiat Strada is a Brazilian bakkie that was once built and sold in sunny SA, back in the days when Fiat was still in a local partnership with Nissan. But unlike the aforementioned GM product, the new-generation Fiat Strada, introduced back in 2020, hasn’t moved too far upmarket. Which makes sense, because Fiat already has the midsize Toro for those seeking a larger unibody pick-up.

Although the Strada is now available in a double cab format for leisure buyers, while still remaining fairly compact with its length of 4.48 metres, the compact bakkie is still offered in a single cab guise for those wanting a workhorse above all else. For the record, the single cab has a payload of 720kg, while the double cab can apparently handle 650kg. But don’t expect any fireworks beneath the bonnet, with Fiat offering Brazilian customers the choice between two normally aspirated petrol engines, with the 1.4-litre base unit offering just 63kW and 122Nm and the 1.3 upping the ante to 75kW and 134Nm, while also offering the option of running on Ethanol.

Like most of the Brazilian bakkies, however, the Fiat Strada is currently only available in left-hand drive, which for now precludes it from being marketed in South Africa. Ram Rampage Also hailing from Stellantis of Brazil, but larger and more upmarket than the bakkies we’ve featured thus far, the Rampage was styled to resemble the Ram 1500 full-size pick-up that’s popular in the US.

As a midsize unibody package, measuring just over five metres in length, the Ram Rampage shares its DNA with other Stellantis products like the Jeep Compass and Fiat Toro. It doesn’t skimp in the engine compartment, however, with buyers getting to choose between 2.0-litre diesel and petrol options. The 2.0 Multijet turbodiesel unit produces 127kW and 380Nm, while the petrol unit is a bit perkier, with 203kW and 400Nm.

There’s also an R/T version, which boasts a more muscular design package as well as a modified dual exhaust and 10mm-lower suspension. Both engines pair with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and variable all-wheel drive as standard, while a multi-link rear axle adds further sophistication. Inside there’s a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Hyundai Santa Cruz Unlike the four bakkies we’ve mentioned thus far, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is aimed more at the US market, and as its name suggests, this double cab is purpose built for cruising the boulevards of California. It’s built in Alabama, but don’t expect it to be as rough-and-ready as the hillbillies that chased the Top Gear crew out of that state as the Santa Cruz is closely related to the latest Hyundai Tucson SUV.