Ford Maverick bakkie shows its ‘baby Ranger’ looks in new spy photos

DETROIT - Ford’s long-awaited new compact bakkie is taking shape and is looking set to be revealed in 2021.

Back in 2019 Jim Farley, who was then a product executive but who is now CEO of the company, announced that the company was working on a smaller pick-up that would slot beneath the Ranger, and since then we have seen various heavily disguised prototypes that did not give any of the styling details away.

But now we have a very good idea of how it will look thanks to some new spy pictures that were sent to the Motor1 website by a reader. Although they only show the body-in-white, we can still see a strong resemblance to the Ranger overall shape.

Click here to see the full set of images on Motor1.

Here's your best chance yet to see the Ford Maverick. https://t.co/pmJN89hWhG — Motor1 (@Motor1com) December 7, 2020

However, beneath the butch exterior, which is rumoured to resemble the Bronco Sport from the front, lies the same unibody platform as the latter SUV. This means it’s not going to offer the same kind of go-anywhere toughness and loadability as the ladder-frame Ranger, but given the increasing leisure orientation of bakkies, that perhaps doesn’t even matter. This is essentially a suburban SUV with a load bay and that’s what the market is clearly crying out for these days.