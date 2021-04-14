Ford Mustang is the world’s best-selling sports car once again

DEARBORN - Going global has been the best thing Ford has ever done for its Mustang nameplate, from a sales perspective at least.

For the second year in a row, the Coupe and Convertible line-up has surged to the top of the global charts, recording 80 577 sales in 2020, according to IHS Markit. This represents a 15.1 percent share of the sports coupe market, up from 14.8 percent in 2019.

Ford says the surge in sales was led by its high-performance editions such as the Bullitt as well as the Shelby GT 350 and GT 500 models. Sales of the aforementioned performance variants were up by 52.7 percent in 2020, versus the year before.

The biggest market for the Mustang is, of course, its home market, with the USA still accounting for three quarters of the total sales tally. Interestingly Texas was the state that embraced Mustang the most, with 8600 sales, followed by California (6200) and Florida (5864).

Unfortunately, IHS Markit has not mentioned which sports car ranges came second and third in the global sales race.