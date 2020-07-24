Ford working on Bronco bakkie to rival Jeep Gladiator - report
Dearborn, Michigan - Ford is unapologetically intruding on the Jeep Wrangler’s turf with the all-new Bronco that was revealed earlier this month. But in order to compete against the full spectrum of models that its Detroit rival offers, it is going to need a bakkie to compete with the Jeep Gladiator.
And that looks like a done deal, according to a new report by Automobile Magazine, although pick-up fans might have a long wait on their hands.
Automobile’s sources say that the Bronco bakkie might only see light of day in 2024, but added that “forces inside the company” are working to move its development forward.
The Bronco pick-up will be available exclusively as a double cab, likely powered by the same 2.3-litre four-cylinder and 2.7-litre V6 turbopetrol engines announced with the SUV. However, while the latter is said to be getting a new 3-litre V6 turbopetrol (likely in the Raptor version), the double cab won’t get this option, Automobile reports. The US publication did speculate that a V8 could be on the cards for the pick-up, but its sources have not mentioned anything to that effect.
However, unless Ford changes its mind and introduces right-hand drive derivatives, the brutish new bakkie, just like its SUV sibling, will not be coming to South Africa.
As a recap, the retro-styled Bronco SUV will be available in two-door and four-door configurations, with removable doors and roof panels.
The vehicles are built around a fully boxed high-strength steel chassis that’s said to deliver best-in-class suspension travel and all models come with four-wheel drive as standard, although buyers can choose between two systems.
The new Broncos also use advanced electronics to make life easier on the trail, including Trail Control, which is a cruise control system for low-speed off-roading, Trail Turn Assist, which tightens off-road turning radiuses through torque vectoring, and One-Pedal Drive, which assists with slow-mode rock crawling.