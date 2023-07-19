Hennessey supercharges new Ford Mustang Dark Horse to 634kW

As far as series-production Ford Mustangs go, the new Dark Horse is easily the most exciting. Featuring an upgraded version of the 5.0-litre normally aspirated Coyote 5.0-litre V8, with a few Shelby GT500 components thrown in for good measure, it’s already somewhat livelier than the GT model, while the chassis has been upgraded for owners who enjoy track driving.

Thing is, if you take a normally aspirated car to Hennessey Performance in Texas, you can bet your bottom dollar that it’s going to come out the other end with a supercharger, and that’s exactly the deal with the new Hennessey H850 Dark Horse. The tuner claims to have dramatically boosted the Mustang’s performance potential, and with a 70% percent increase in power that’s no exaggeration. That’s right, the good folk at Hennessey have managed to increase the Mustang’s outputs from 373kW and 567Nm to a thumping 634kW (850 horsepower) and 881Nm.

This is achieved through the fitment of a high-performance supercharger, high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors, a new fuel pump and specially calibrated HPE engine management software. The Texan tuner has also tinkered with the exterior styling, fitting a carbon fibre front splitter, side skirts and rear spoiler as well as unique forged aluminum alloy wheels. Inside you’ll find Hennessey embroidered headrests, while Hennessey's badging and script adorn the quarter panels and rear fascia. Unique 'Heritage' graphics are optional.