Hyundai Stargazer teased as compact MPV with Staria inspired looks

The newcomer will be built in Indonesia, and will reportedly also be sold in other Asian markets including India, but it has yet to be confirmed whether the Stargazer will ever reach South Africa.

Jakarta - Hyundai has released the first teaser images of its new compact MPV contender, which will be known as the Stargazer.

The compact minivan is set to go up against rivals such as the Mitsubishi XPander, which was recently launched in South Africa, as well as the Suzuki Ertiga.

From what we can see in the teaser images so far, the Hyundai Stargazer's exterior design takes some inspiration from the Staria, which is proving to be a head-turner of note. Key features include a full-length front LED light strip, boomerang-shaped front bumper accents and a distinctive LED lighting pattern at the back, which creates an H shape across the car.

Word on the street is that the Hyundai Stargazer will share a platform with the recently announced Kia Carens, which means it will likely be powered by a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine. Hyundai’s 1.5-litre diesel could also be a possibility for some markets.