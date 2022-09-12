Japanese tuner gives the Toyota Hilux a Tundra-inspired facial transplant

Johannesburg - The Toyota Hilux is South Africa’s best-selling vehicle, and it’s not uncommon to see monthly sales of the locally-produced bakkie surpass the 4 000 mark. But with so many of them around, you won’t exactly stand out in a Toyota Hilux unless you really go big on accessories.

But now there’s an interesting new option that has been announced in Japan, and it appears that the parts can be ordered online. Sold by a Japanese company called GMG, which describes itself as a luxury car shop that sells both new and used products, the new front-end styling kit was designed to closely resemble the US-market Toyota Tundra pick-up truck, which is a size larger than the Hilux. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GMG/DOUBLE EIGHT (@gmgjapan) The new-generation Toyota Tundra was revealed a year ago, and it is rumoured that its design will influence the next-generation Hilux. But as far as GMG is concerned, you don’t have to wait for the next-generation to have a better-looking Hilux.

GMG’s Hilux body kit consists of a front bumper kit, inner grille mesh, overfender as well as bonnet cover. According to GMG’s Instagram page, the cost of these parts totals around 400 000 Japanese Yen, excluding taxes and shipping, which translated to around R47 000 at the time of writing. However you’ll have to e-mail GMG ([email protected]) to get an up-to-date quote. The parts can be bought separately and it’s worth noting that they are unpainted, so you’ll have to find a panel beater to colour-code and install them for you. GMG also offers styling kits for various other Toyota vehicles, including the Land Cruiser 300 and the Harrier, which is Toyota’s version of the Lexus RX.

Of course, this modification package is limited to styling only and there is no mention of any engine mods at this stage. Head over to the GMG website to see more. IOL Motoring