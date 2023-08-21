Lamborghini Lanzador concept previews brand new model line due in 2028

Lamborghini is set to unleash a fourth model line in 2028, powered solely by batteries and inspired by the Lanzador concept that you see here. While some fans might cringe at the thought of a fully-electric Lamborghini, CEO Stephan Winkelmann insists that the newcomer will employ pioneering technologies to give clients a “new, unparalleled Lamborghini driving experience.”

Revealed at the Monterey Car Week in California over the weekend, the Lamborghini Lanzador concept is described as a high ground-clearance GT car with 2+2 seating. While you might say that’s just a fancy way of describing an SUV or crossover, the Lanzador concept does appear more low-slung and sportscar like than the firm’s actual SUV, the Urus. While very much usable as an everyday car, Lamborghini says it brings no compromises when it comes to overall driving pleasure.

Powerful electric motors mounted on each axle provide permanent all-wheel drive and a total power output of over 1,000kW, while a high performance battery promises a long range between charges. That said, the Italian supercar maker is not divulging any specific performance or range figures just yet. Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr says electrification does not mean a restriction, but rather an intelligent opportunity to develop more performance and driveability.

He says software and control systems will play a defining role in the driving experience of future products. "Lamborghini will define and differentiate itself in the future through a strategy of all active-control systems,” Mohr said. “We are taking Lamborghini integrated driving dynamics control to a whole new level, which has not been possible for production sports cars before and offers our customers a completely new driving experience.”

However he concedes that finding the correct balance between power, performance, range and aerodynamics posed a significant challenge during the development of this vehicle. To that end there’s a newly-developed Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving dynamics control system, with significantly more sensors and actuators, that aims to create a more precise driving behaviour that improves over time as it gets to know the driver. Active aerodynamics will play an even bigger role in the company’s future electric models too, as they will allow for an increase in driving range.

Of course, the EV-specific architecture of this vehicle also allowed designers to create an “unexpectedly roomy” 2+2 cabin, which is also made almost entirely from sustainable materials. It also promises a jet-like seating position for the frontal occupants, who are separated by a centre console that flows into the dashboard. This also houses the control units for the driver, whale passengers receive info via automatically retractable screens. "With Lanzador we are looking into our future without forgetting our DNA,” said CEO Winkelmann, who believes the vehicle is the perfect bridge between the Urus and the firm’s current supercars.