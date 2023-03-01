Larger and electrified: all-new, not-so-Mini Countryman on the horizon

Leipzig, Germany – Mini will soon expand its electric car efforts beyond the current three-door Cooper SE model with the release of the next-generation Countryman SUV later this year. The BMW-owned British brand has released images of a disguised prototype outside the plant that will build it, in Leipzig, Germany, and this also marks the first time that a Mini is being built entirely in that country.

Mini is aiming to become an all-electric carmaker by 2030 and says that this transformation begins with the new Countryman. Although the company is only mentioning an electric version for now, Autocar reports that the upcoming SUV will also be offered with internal combustion engine options. That would make sense, since the new Mini Countryman is reportedly based on the new BMW X1 and iX1 models, which also offer an ICE and EV mix. No official specifications for the Countryman EV have been released as yet, but the flagship version is likely to share its hardware with the twin-motor BMW iX1, which offers 230kW and a claimed range of up to 438km between charges. A single-motor, front-wheel drive iX1 is also rumoured for this year, and Mini will no doubt offer its own version of that in order to lower the entry price.