Lexus LX teased as rugged new SUV that could preview next Prado

Tokyo - Lexus is set to pull the covers off its new GX later this week and the teaser images released so far reveal a rugged new design for the midsize SUV. But more importantly for our market, the new Lexus GX is likely a preview of the next-generation Toyota Prado.

The current GX is closely based on the Prado, sharing most of its bodywork but distinguishing itself by a large ‘spindle’ grille that really looks out of place on the chunky 4x4 model, in our opinion. The Lexus GX is getting a rugged redesign. It remains to be seen just how closely the new Lexus GX and Toyota Prado will be related, but the former certainly has an interesting design, with the teasers showing a chunky, somewhat rugged body shape, complete with upright A pillars, and a relatively square front end. While the current Lexus GX was produced exclusively in left-hand drive formats for North American and Eurasian markets, there are indications that a right-hand drive variant will launch in Australia, according to Drive, and that would also open the door to a potential South African release.

According to the Australian publication, the GX is likely to be offered with Toyota’s new 2.4-litre turbopetrol hybrid drivetrain, recently introduced in the new Tacoma pick-up with 243kW, as well as the 3.5-litre twin-turbo unit that offers 305kW in the current Land Cruiser 300. It’s also highly probable that the new Prado will feature at least one of these aforementioned turbopetrol drivetrains, and according to BestCar, the current 2.8-litre turbodiesel is also more than likely to carry over from the current range. The Japanese publication says the new Prado will be revealed later in 2023, and it’s likely to be called the Land Cruiser 250 Series.