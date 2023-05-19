Preview of the next Toyota Hilux? New Tacoma revealed for US market

International - Could this be a taste of our next-generation Toyota Hilux? The Japanese carmaker sells a midsize bakkie in North American markets and although it’s similar in size to the Hilux that we know, it is a somewhat different vehicle that goes by the name of Tacoma.

However, in recent years we’ve heard rumours that for the next generation the two models will be more closely aligned. If these rumours are true then the all-new Tacoma that you see here could indeed be a close preview of its global cousin. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has been redesigned from the ground up and not only does it resemble its larger Tundra sibling, but it also shares its TNGA-F “global truck platform”, which is perhaps another clue that Hilux will shift to the same architecture. The Land Cruiser 300 also shares this platform, by the way. The new architecture means more high-strength steel and laser welds to improve rigidity of the new Tacoma, while aluminium upper body panels help to reduce weight.

Now in its fourth generation the Tacoma has been modernised in every respect, and a new multi-link coil rear suspension is optionally available for those seeking a more car-like ride quality. Most models retain leaf springs however. Because diesel is not big in America, all versions of the new Tacoma are petrol-powered, kicking off with a 2.4-litre turbopetrol that’s available in two guises: 170kW/330Nm and 207kW/430Nm. This can be paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. But the one you really want is the new i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that’s available in the upper half of the Tacoma range. It pairs the aforementioned 2.4 turbo four with an electric motor integrated into the gearbox for system outputs of 243kW and 630Nm.

As you’d expect with any body-on-frame bakkie, the new Toyota Tacoma is available in rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive guises, with the latter featuring an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range and an automatic limited-slip differential. Toyota is also offering a permanent four-wheel drive system on the more luxurious Limited grade. The carmaker has introduced a Multi-Terrain Select system to its midsize truck. Available in 4H and 4L modes, it offers driver-selectable Mud, Dirt and Sand terrain settings. Furthermore a new Crawl Control function acts as a low-speed cruise control for off-roading, with five selectable speeds. Unique model flavours

There’s a greater differentiation between model grades in the new Tacoma line-up, with each ‘flavour’ boasting unique design characteristics and equipment, as well as specifically-tuned suspension. Particularly interesting is the new Trailhunter grade. Purpose designed for overlanding, it features unique OME shocks, 33-inch off-road tyres, skid plates, snorkel and a heavy-duty ARB bed rack that supports additional gear like rooftop tents or even a camp shower. Those seeking something sportier can opt for the TRD Pro grade, which has sport-tuned Fox shocks, 33-inch off-road tyres, an IsoDynamic Performance driver’s seat with built-in shock absorbers and the aforementioned hybrid drivetrain as standard. This could certainly set the ball rolling for a GR Hilux for global markets, don’t you think?

The cabin of the new Toyota Tacoma brings things right up to date with a new infotainment system (available in 8.0-inch and 14.0-inch formats) featuring wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, Qi wireless charging and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s also more cabin stowing space than before and innovative nooks and crannies, including a rear seatback that folds flat to create an additional loading surface. Tech-wise, there’s a long list of driver assist safety features available, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Land Tracing Assist.