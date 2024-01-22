Lower EV demand forces Ford to cut production of electric F-150 in the US

Ford is reducing production of its F-150 Lightning electric pick-up in the US, as it anticipates weaker demand for electric vehicles this year. The carmaker plans to cut production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to one shift from April 1, impacting about 1,400 workers, with some to transfer to other roles and others expected to take retirement packages.

"Ford expects continued growth in global EV sales in 2024, though less than anticipated," the company said in a statement. It is lowering production as it aims "to achieve the optimal balance of production, sales growth and profitability." Sales of the F-150 Lightning jumped 55 percent in 2023, with further growth forecast this year, according to Ford.

But the company earlier lowered the listed price by almost $10,000 (R190,000) for entry-level models. With expectations for slower EV growth in the coming years, the auto industry has been pulling back from earlier targets. US consumers remain cautious about the vehicles, partly due to costs, as well as concerns about recharging on longer trips, with the slow pace of programs to expand national recharging facilities.