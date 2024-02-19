Mahindra to enter electric car market with Volkswagen tech

Mahindra, known for producing simple but sturdy 4x4s, is set to enter the electric car market with a little help from Volkswagen. A recently signed agreement will see Volkswagen supply the German carmaker with electric components and unified cells from its MEB modular electric vehicle platform.

These will integrate into Mahindra’s own INGLO battery car architecture, which is expected to spawn five all-electric SUVs. The first of these is set to launch on the Indian market in December 2024. This collaboration will be the first fruit of a partnership agreement that was entered into during 2022, and the companies will look at expanding the collaboration in years to come. Through the agreement Mahindra will become the first external partner to use Volkswagen’s unified cell concept. With this prismatic cell design, the German carmaker is aiming to reduce battery costs by up to 50 percent.

Mahindra has yet to reveal its full EV strategy, but the company did give us a taste of what to expect at its Futurescapes event in Cape Town in August 2023, where it revealed the Thar.e concept, which features adaptable, modular and swappable components. “Volkswagen Group and Mahindra aim to strengthen their e-mobility footprint in the Indian automotive market and accelerate electrification in the region,” the companies said in a statement. “With more than five million new vehicles in 2023, India is one of the largest automotive markets in the world. The electrification of the passenger car segment is expected to gain significant momentum in the coming years.”