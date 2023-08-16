Mahindra Vision Thar.e Concept debuts in SA with tough looks, electric power

Perhaps resembling a shrunken military vehicle of sorts, the Mahindra Thar.e Concept is an interesting new compact SUV with some interesting new ideas. Unveiled to the world alongside the new Global Pik Up Concept at the company’s FutureScapes event held in Cape Town this week, the Thar.e represents Mahindra’s vision for a battery-powered compact SUV.

Built on the firm’s new INGLO-born electric vehicle platform, which shares components with Volkswagen’s MEB architecture, the Vision Thar.e features adaptable, modular and swappable components. Mahindra hasn’t released any performance specifications as yet, but does promise a “cutting edge, high-performance AWD electric powertrain”. @mahindra_auto @Mahindra_SA rugged Thar adventure 4x4 has been reimagined into a concept EV Thar.e interesting times ahead for the brand #Mahindra #SUV @IOLmotoring pic.twitter.com/geeIGYPXln — Willem van de Putte (@Willemvan) August 15, 2023 Its “robust” exterior design features near-vertical windows for maximised cabin space, while hinged rear doors and flared fenders add to the rugged attitude.

Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose believes his team has maintained the adventurous spirit and off-roading capability that its combustion-engined Thar is known for, while also crafting a unique identity in the world of electric SUVs. “This endeavour goes beyond creating another off-roader; it shapes a vision that represents a progressive step in automotive design, without losing sight of where we came from,” Bose said. “Thar.e is our declaration of an exciting and responsible future.”