Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Independent Online | Motoring
Search IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Mahindra Vision Thar.e Concept debuts in SA with tough looks, electric power

Published 2h ago

Share

Perhaps resembling a shrunken military vehicle of sorts, the Mahindra Thar.e Concept is an interesting new compact SUV with some interesting new ideas.

Unveiled to the world alongside the new Global Pik Up Concept at the company’s FutureScapes event held in Cape Town this week, the Thar.e represents Mahindra’s vision for a battery-powered compact SUV.

Built on the firm’s new INGLO-born electric vehicle platform, which shares components with Volkswagen’s MEB architecture, the Vision Thar.e features adaptable, modular and swappable components.

Mahindra hasn’t released any performance specifications as yet, but does promise a “cutting edge, high-performance AWD electric powertrain”.

Its “robust” exterior design features near-vertical windows for maximised cabin space, while hinged rear doors and flared fenders add to the rugged attitude.

Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose believes his team has maintained the adventurous spirit and off-roading capability that its combustion-engined Thar is known for, while also crafting a unique identity in the world of electric SUVs.

“This endeavour goes beyond creating another off-roader; it shapes a vision that represents a progressive step in automotive design, without losing sight of where we came from,” Bose said.

“Thar.e is our declaration of an exciting and responsible future.”

The EV concept is also big on sustainability, with 50% of its fabrics made from recycled PET, while other plastics are uncoated for recyclability.

“Aligned with the global movement towards responsible consumption, our focus on sustainable materials resonates with the broader shift towards being planet positive, ensuring that Thar.e is both timeless and timely,” said Veejay Nakra, Mahindra Automotive President.

There’s no word yet on whether or when there will be a production version, but the intent certainly seems clear.

Related Topics:

Electric Cars4x4MahindraSUV