Maserati MC20 convertible previewed in prototype form

Modena, Italy - Maserati has officially confirmed that there will be a convertible version of its innovative MC20 supercar and these official images show an early prototype featuring a cloud-inspired disguise. Unfortunately we don’t get to see it with the top down just yet; according to Autocar the new drop-top is likely to feature a retractable hard-top like the Ferrari F8 Spider.

“Like the MC20 coupé, the new model remains one of a kind, daring in every way and designed for perfection,” Maserati said. “The body is made of carbon fibre and composite materials in its entirety, an identical solution studied for all the configurations to come”. Although no powertrain details have been released, it’s practically a given that the Maserati MC20 convertible will feature the same 3-litre V6 turbopetrol engine as its tin-top sibling, which produces 463kW. This patented engine features an innovative combustion system derived from Formula One powertrains, in which each cylinder has a dual combustion chamber that includes a pre-chamber positioned between the central spark plug and the conventional chamber.