Mazda CX-60 premium SUV teased ahead of March debut

It seems Mazda is no longer in the mood to compete with regular mainstream brands and from this year the Japanese carmaker will unleash a full range of premium models based around a new rear-wheel drive architecture. The first of these contenders, the Mazda CX-60, is set to be revealed on 8 March and to give us a taste of what to expect, the UK division has released a brief video previewing the new SUV contender.

Although not much information was released in the post, it has confirmed that the CX-60 will be available as a plug-in hybrid, in which an electric motor pairs with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine for a system output of over 223kW. The new rear-wheel drive platform will eventually spawn four SUV products, namely CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90, and all of them are currently under consideration for South African introduction. The CX-60, which comes with two-row seating, and the larger three-row CX-80 will both come with a ‘normal’ body width that’s suitable for markets such as Europe. The CX-70 (two-row) and CX-90 (three-row) will have a wider body that’s more suited to markets such as the US where buyers want a larger product with ‘big presence’.

The powertrains will also differ depending on the region in question. In Europe, for instance, the Mazda SUVs will primarily use plug-in hybrid powertrains that pair with four-cylinder petrol engines. Some markets will also get the option of turbocharged straight-six petrol and diesel engines paired with 48V mild hybrid technology. Mazda is also said to be working on a sports sedan based around the new RWD architecture. This will effectively replace the Mazda6, albeit with a more upmarket positioning than before.