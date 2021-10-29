Trending on IOL
Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition confirmed for SA, with sportier appearance
Mazda planning five new SUVs, and four are under consideration for SA
TESTED: Mazda BT-50 has premium vibes, but the ride lets it down
Mazda CX-5 gets a makeover for 2022
Practical tips on securing your car and the possessions inside of it in Mzansi
We found the perfect bakkie (if your name is Max and you live on Fury Road)
NEW MODEL: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Mazda BT-50
Advertisement
NEW MODEL: Nissan Navara arrives with sights locked on popular Hilux, Ranger
Toyota South Africa launches FiveDrives campaign to rev up interest in GR Yaris
How to ensure you and your car are safe on the road during the cold winter season in South Africa
Mazda reveals butch new BT-50 edition for the Australian market
Mazda launches CX-30 SUV in SA, oddly at the same price as the larger CX-5
Seven new or updated midsize SUVs to look forward to in 2021
Six new bakkies to look forward to in 2021 and 2022
Mazda unveils new ‘targa top’ MX-5 RF
Advertisement