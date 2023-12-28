Internationally the Mazda brand is moving upstream and that is starting to reflect on the local market, with some exciting new entrants planned for the next year. For starters, Mazda South Africa will be welcoming the new CX-60 Takumi in the first quarter, which will give the sports SUV line-up a huge boost with the introduction of a V6 turbodiesel engine.

Mazda is also aiming to introduce the upcoming CX-80 in South Africa, which should take the form of a larger seven-seat SUV similar in concept to the CX-90, but with a narrower width for markets such as Europe. While the local importer is hoping to introduce the CX-80 in 2024, this very much depends on international stock availability, which could push the local launch to early 2025. At the lower end of the SUV scale, Mazda South Africa is also planning upgrades for the CX-3 and CX-5. These are likely to take place during the second half of 2024.

Although details have yet to be confirmed, the two models are likely to receive specification enhancements similar to the recently revised Mazda 3, and minor design changes are also possible, Mazda says. Closer look at the CX-60 Takumi The Mazda CX-60 hit our market in July 2023, offering only a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces 141kW and 261Nm.