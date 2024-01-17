Pricing: Mazda CX-60 3.3-litre diesel breaches the million rand mark

The Mazda CX-60, introduced to South Africa last year, is out the prove that the Japanese brand is serious about moving upmarket. Built on a new rear-wheel drive biassed platform for premium vehicles and featuring a luxurious cabin, the new midsize SUV has made Mazda’s upscale ambitions clear in all but one area.

The only engine on offer at launch was a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol unit offering 141kW and 261Nm. But it will soon be joined by an all-new 3.3-litre six-cylinder turbodiesel model badged as the Takumi. It’s due to go on sale at the beginning of March 2024, but Mazda has already listed a price tag of R1,049,200 for the new 3.3L model on its local website, as first spotted by Citizen Motoring. This makes it the most expensive Mazda ever to go on sale in Mzansi, and the first to breach the million rand mark. It also represents a R205,300 premium over the next-most expensive CX-60, the 2.5L Individual AWD, which is listed at R844,500. The range kicks off at R739,800 for the 2.5L Dynamic RWD.

The 3.3-litre turbodiesel engine is good for 187kW and 550Nm, and also has a mild hybrid system. Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Mazda claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.3 seconds and a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.3 l/100km, just not when you’re attempting the former of course. Apart from the more powerful engine, the 3.3D Takumi boasts a number of unique exterior and cabin features. On the outside it sports 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a unique front bumper design, bar-type piano black grille and a bright metal finish for the body adornments.

Given that the 2.5L Individual is already lavishly equipped,there wasn’t too much to add to the long list of cabin amenities, but the 3.3L does gain black Nappa leather seat upholstery with front seat ventilation and door courtesy lamps. Its long list of standard features, also shared with the 2.5L Individual, include a 12-speaker Bose sound system, integrated navigation, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone auto climate control, Head-Up Display and frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror. A five-year unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan are also included in the price.

Mazda CX-60 Pricing (January 2024) 2.5L Dynamic RWD - R739,800 2.5L Individual AWD - R844,500