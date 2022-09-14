REVIEW: Mazda3 Astina is a solid choice but needs more power to match the looks

REVIEW: Mazda3 hatch 2.0 Astina (2022) Pretoria: I had spent the afternoon driving the new Maserati Levante Hybrid when the Mazda3 hatch arrived later that day for us to test. On the way home, I stopped over at a friend for a coffee (yes, seriously). He had just bought a new Toyota Hilux extended cab.

The banter was around Hiluxes, obviously, and my day with the Maserati. Afterwards, as we were walking towards the test car, he jokingly said the Mazda3 should be nicknamed the “Mazdarati”. He wasn’t wrong, it’s a fantastic-looking car and testimony to what Mazda calls the Kodo design language. From every angle I couldn’t fault the design. It’s a head-turner. Obviously, he wanted to know what beast was lurking under the bonnet to match the looks, but I had to tell him that despite it being the top-trim Astina, it was powered by a normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine providing 121kW and 213Nm. Not earth-shattering but, thankfully, Mazda has coupled it to a six-speed automatic transmission and not a CVT.

The inside is a classy affair, enhanced by the driver-centric approach that sees controls and the touch screen slightly angled towards the driver. The whole affair oozes premium fittings, soft-touch surfaces and a general air of refinement. Ahead of the driver, the instrument cluster is neatly laid out and it also comes with a head-up display as standard. The 8.8-inch infotainment screen has integrated navigation and is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible. It responds well, either by touch or a rotator on the centre console, but I did find that every time I started the car, it would default to the home screen, which necessitated having to change it back to my preferred screen setting. I’m old school – I listen to the radio with a few stored favourite stations and why not when you have BOSE sound with 12 speakers and a subwoofer?

I wouldn’t call it a disappointment but the performance of the Mazda3 doesn’t match its impressive looks. Power delivery is smooth and linear rather than quick and abrasive. When passing slower traffic, it tends to be a bit lethargic before changing down, smoothly and speeding up. There is a Sport Mode but it doesn’t really change much, only holding on to the gear longer before moving up a cog.

That being said, its on-road comfort and ride quality is top drawer. It is well balanced and provides an engaging drive, as I found on a drive through the roads of the Cradle of Humankind, with well-weighted steering and keeping its composure when asked to do some hard cornering with the suspension on the firm side but not intrusively so. On some of the rougher road surfaces, the cabin is well dampened and you’d be hard pressed to hear any engine noise under normal driving conditions. While driving the daily commute, the Mazda3 is a peach.

Driven gently, it glides effortlessly in morning highway traffic and suburban streets around schools. That’s probably where it will spend much of its time and, given the profile of a potential owner, it will also suit drives on long weekends and holidays perfectly. VERDICT

The Mazda3 is one of the best-looking cars on the market and provides a fantastic overall package. The well-appointed interior, safety features, refinement and overall driving experience makes it a solid choice despite the performance reservations. FACTS: Mazda3 hatch 2.0 Astina

Price: R538 200 Engine: 2.0-litre, 4-cyl, petrol Gearbox: Six-speed automatic

Power: 121kW at 6 000rpm Torque: 213Nm from 4 000rpm Fuel use, mixed: 6.3 l/100km (claimed)

Kerb weight: 1 350kg Wheels: 18-inch alloy Fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Boot volume: 295 litres Warranty: 3-year/unlimited km Service plan: 3-year/unlimited km