McLaren GTS debuts as evolution of luxurious GT with more power

The GT has the distinction of being the most practical member of the McLaren supercar family, but now it is making way for an upgraded model called the GTS. What you see here is essentially a facelift, but but it does bring a more powerful version of McLaren’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which now produces 467kW at 7,500rpm, and increase of 11kW over the GT, and 630Nm from 5,500rpm.

The GTS is also 10kg lighter than its predecessor and McLaren claims a class-leading power to weight ratio of 307kW per tonne. That said, launching a rear-wheel drive car is not just a matter of mass to weight, and so the 0-100km/h time remains at 3.2 seconds, which is still extremely impressive, while 200 comes up in 8.9 seconds and the top speed is listed at 326km/h. The mid-mounted engine sends its power to the rear wheels through a 7 Speed SSG gearbox, which has three modes: Comfort, Sport and Track.

Adaptive suspension with proactive damping control is standard as is a carbon ceramic braking system. The McLaren GTS is built around a carbon fibre MonoCell II-T monocoque chassis and has a composite roof made from recycled carbon fibre. While the body design is based on the outgoing GT, there are a number of design tweaks to distinguish the new model, including new front bumper inlets and taller air scoops on the rear fenders.

The GTC comes with gloss black exterior trimmings for items such as the mirror caps and window surrounds and clients can opt for various carbon fibre bits and pieces including an underbody kit that includes the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. New exterior colour options come in the form of Mantis Green, Tanzanite Blue, Ice White and Lava Grey. The latter, which incorporates a shimmering red fleck, is exclusive to the GTS. While still a supercar in essence, the GTS is more practical than its McLaren siblings, and boasts a boot capacity of 420 litres as well as a ‘fronk’ with an additional 150 litres of stashing space.

Did we mention it’s luxurious too? Comfort seats in Nappa leather are standard, as is a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system with carbon fibre sub-bass woofers. Clients can option up through Performance and TechLux interior schemes, which bring various shades of Softgrain Aniline leather upholstery with piped patterns. Also on the options list is a panoramic roof with an electrochromic glazed panel offering five driver-selectable light transmission levels.