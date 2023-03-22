Mitsubishi XRT Concept previews tough new look for 2024 Triton bakkie

Bangkok - The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton is set to be revealed later this year, and the new XRT Concept gives us a good idea of what to expect. Revealed this week at the Bangkok Motor Show, the XRT Concept wears a camouflage paint job inspired by lava rocks, but the lines you see behind that are a very close preview of the new Triton. With its large and imposing grille, and bulging fenders, the new-generation bakkie has a more macho and truck-like appearance.

This new model is also expected to underpin the next-gen Nissan Navara through Mitsubishi’s renewed ties with the Renault-Nissan Alliance, although it remains to be seen just how closely the Nissan will resemble its Japanese cousin. The XRT Concept features Ralliart branding, as well as mud-terrain tyres and front and rear overfenders, pointing to a possible Raptor-rivalling flagship version of the upcoming truck. The new Triton is set to go racing before it even hits the streets, with Team Mitsubishi Ralliart planning to compete in the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally with a prototype of the new model.

Mitsubishi hasn’t released any technical details about the concept or the Triton that it previews, but Drive reports that it will be somewhat larger than the current model, albeit not quite as big as the new Ford Ranger, while its longer wheelbase is set to provide an increase in cabin space. There’s no word on what will power the new Mitsubishi Triton, but it’s likely that a revised version of the current 2.4-litre turbodiesel is in the works. The current engine’s outputs of 133kW and 430Nm have fallen behind the competition, so the Japanese carmaker will inevitably play catch-up. There are also rumours of a plug-in hybrid model, and Mitsubishi has already confirmed that it will launch a fully-electric bakkie soon, which is likely to be based on the new Triton.