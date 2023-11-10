New Ford Mustang locked in for early 2024 South African launch

The new-generation Ford Mustang is finally on the horizon for South African buyers. Ford confirmed this week that the new pony car would be launched locally in early 2024, with the GT Fastback model being first out the starting blocks, followed by the Dark Horse in the second quarter of next year.

The Ford Mustang GT keeps the muscle car tradition alive and kicking with an extensively updated “Coyote” 5.0-litre normally aspirated V8 petrol engine that now produces 362kW and 567Nm, up from the current model’s 330kW and 529Nm outputs. But if the regular GT is not hardcore enough, you might want to wait for the 372kW Dark Horse, which gets a modified version of the aforementioned V8, complete with specially modified piston conrods inherited from the Shelby GT500. Created to be a track day toy of the highest order, the Dark Horse Mustang also gets unique chassis tuning, larger rear sway bars and MagneRide shocks that are capable of monitoring wheel and tyre movement 1,000 times per second.

We drove the new Dark Horse at the Charlotte Speedway earlier this year - click here to see what we thought of it. Inside the Dark Horse distinguishes itself with a thicker, flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in suede and finished with Bright Indigo Blue accent stitching. A dedicated drive mode button is at thumb’s reach, allowing drivers to quickly choose the desired driving set-up. This sits in front of a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster with customisable screens including a variety of drive modes.