New Ford Ranger teased again, November reveal date confirmed

Pretoria - Given all the spy pictures and the drawn out teaser campaign, the new Ford Ranger is hardly a state secret anymore. However, we’re still waiting to see it disguise-free and to hear all the technical details. Thankfully Ford has now given us a date, with the latest teaser release confirming that the new model will make its official debut on November 24.

Although it is expected to be built around a modified version of the current model’s T6 platform, the new Ford Ranger is expected to offer some innovative new features, as Ford’s latest statement implies: “With a rugged new Built Ford Tough look, and a host of new features that boost productivity, capability and versatility, the next-generation Ranger is designed to go more places, work harder and offer more comfort and refinement than ever before.” As the latest teaser and previous spy shots confirm, the new Ford Ranger will have a more rugged look, with a frontal design heavily inspired by the latest F-150, and also bearing a resemblance to the Maverick compact truck.