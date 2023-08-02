New Porsche 911 S/T is the purest, and most expensive, of them all

The first 911 rolled off the line in 1963 and to celebrate its 60th anniversary, Porsche has created something decidedly special, and purist, for just 1,963 of its customers. Inspired by the first 911 S of 1969, which was known internally as the ST, the new 911 S/T is quite possibly the most puristic 911 of them all. It combines the high-revving powerplant of the GT3 RS with a manual gearbox for the first time and an extensive weight-saving programme.

However, this special anniversary edition is also set to be the most expensive 911 of all time, with Porsche South Africa confirming a price tag of R6 326 000, which includes the five-year Driveplan. But for that you’ll be getting the lightest version of the 992 generation to date, which is no mean feat considering the performance package on offer here. According to Porsche, the 911 S/T weighs just 1,380kg, making it 70kg lighter than the GT3 RS and 240kg less portly than the Turbo S.

Numerous body components, including the bonnet, front wings, doors and roof are made of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are the roll cage, rear anti-roll bar and shear panel. Porsche 911 S/C with standard design package (front) and Heritage Design Package (rear). Magnesium wheels (20” front and 21” rear), lightweight glass, reduced sound deadening and a lithium-ion starter battery also play their part in the weight-saving mission. Furthermore the carmaker developed a new lightweight clutch for this model, which works with a single-mass flywheel to reduce the rotating mass by 10.5kg.

The anniversary edition’s four-litre normally aspirated flat-six engine, as per the GT3 RS, thumps out 386kW at a screaming 8,500rpm and 465Nm at 6,300rpm. With a claimed 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.7 seconds, the S/T is by no means the quickest accelerating 911 on the block, but it’s arguably going to be the most involving and engaging. Furthermore, the edition also takes some of its cues from the GT3 Touring, including the exterior design.

Whereas the GT3 RS was designed primarily for track driving, the S/T has been engineered with a focus on road driving, and this extends to the aerodynamic package as well. On the chassis front it is the only 911 that combines a double-wishbone front axle set-up with a multi-link rear suspension without rear axle steering. Inside the 911 S/T, a classic green Porsche colour scheme adorns the instrument cluster and clock. CFRP full bucket seats come as standard, but the four-way-adjustable Sport Plus seats are available at no extra charge for those seeking a more comfortable place to perch.