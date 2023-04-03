Next Renault Duster set to be more rugged, and could spawn a Nissan bakkie

International - The Dacia Duster, which is rebranded as a Renault in South Africa and some other markets, is set for a full redesign in 2024. First launched abroad in 2010, and currently in its second generation, the third iteration of the Duster looks to have a more rugged design as implied by the latest spy pictures of disguised prototypes currently doing their rounds.

The new model is widely expected to take its design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster Concept that was revealed in 2021. The new Dacia Duster will arrive in 2024 with greater off-road appeal and a possible hybrid powertrain 👀 https://t.co/1vVVk1ObBH pic.twitter.com/Nm304JL0Xl — Autocar (@autocar) March 30, 2023 But it also looks set to offer improved off-road capability. Autocar, having spoken to Duster product boss Julien Ferry, reports that off-road ability will be a priority for the new model. Ferry says the carmaker plans to “keep the recipe and update it following customer demand”. The new model will reportedly feature a roof storage system that owners can pitch a tent on.

Thankfully, and in spite of the improvements, it appears that Dacia will also avoid the temptation to move its entry-level SUV upmarket. “Its role in the company is to provide a very good price-to-feature ratio,” Ferry told the British publication. “It has to address these customers who are looking for a simple car which can go off road.” The next Duster will be based around the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF-B platform, making maximum use of parts commonality to keep the price as low as possible. But despite retaining its affordable positioning, it will also enter the electrification era, with a hybrid model looking likely to join the line-up, Autocar said.

Although Dacia has yet to confirm a bakkie variant of the next Duster, it’s certainly a likely prospect. The current South American Renault Duster Oroch double cab, which is coming to South Africa later this year, is based on the first-generation Duster. It desperately needs a replacement, in other words, and that has already been confirmed, with Renault having recently stated it’s working on a new half-tonne pick-up range for Latin America.

While the company hasn’t confirmed that it will be based on the next Duster SUV, that would certainly be the logical move for the new model. The Alliance has also confirmed that there will be a Nissan version of the new half-tonner, which will be sold in Argentina. This of course, could make a perfect replacement for the ageing Nissan NP200 (which is based on the first-generation Dacia Logan), assuming that it ever made its way to South Africa.