Nissan Hyper Punk concept was designed for artists and content creators

Are you a Tik Tok star who lives to create content? Or perhaps you’re an artist or simply a huge fan of Manga. Either way, Nissan’s new Hyper Punk concept car is an interesting creation for anyone with an artistic bent. Revealed ahead of the Japan Mobility Show on October 25, the Hyper Punk was created specifically for artists, influencers, content creators, and pretty much anyone who appreciates style and innovation, Nissan says.

It was designed to provide seamless connections between the virtual and physical as well as the inside and outside worlds. The cabin boasts origami-styled elements that mirror Japanese design and create an interior space where digital and art are fused together. For instance, the onboard cameras can capture the scenery around the car and use AI to convert to manga-style scenery or graphic patterns according to the owner's preferences. This imagery can then be projected on a three-screen display arranged around the driver in the cockpit, creating a space where reality and the world of the metaverse merges.

The cabin was designed to be something of a mobile creative studio and provides seamless internet connectivity and can link to occupants’ devices and creative equipment, allowing occupants to access information or create content while on the move. The vehicle can also use AI and headrest biosensors to detect the driver’s mood, and then automatically select the right music and lighting to boost his or her energy and creativity. What’s more, the concept’s vehicle-to-everything (V2X) system ensures that users can charge their devices anytime and anywhere, while also sharing the vehicle’s energy with collaborators and at local community events.

As you can see, the Hyper Punk’s exterior was designed to turn heads, with polygonal surfaces and tones in the silver paint that shift depending on viewing angle and light source. Featuring small overhangs and large 23-inch wheels, the concept vehicle was designed for both city and off-road driving. The Hyper Punk is one of four battery-powered concept vehicles being shown off at the Tokyo Mobility Show, the others being the Nissan Hyper Urban, Hyper Adventure and Nissan Hyper Tourer.