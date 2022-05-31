Peugeot 408 teased as high-riding crossover with fastback styling

Paris - Peugeot is introducing an all-new nameplate called 408 and all will be revealed towards the end of June. The French carmaker has just released the first teaser image of the new model, which shows a large and elaborately detailed grille not too dissimilar to what we’ve already seen on the new Peugeot 308 and 3008 models.

Expected to slot between the latter and the 5008, the new Peugeot 408 will combine the styling elements of an SUV with a “dynamic fastback silhouette”, Peugeot says. It is expected that the new 408 will be based on the latest EMP2 modular platform which also underpins the 308, and which allows for the option of electrified powertrains. Expect the range to kick off with the familiar 1.2-litre turbopetrol with 96kW, but Peugeot will almost certainly also offer a few plug-in hybrids models, which could follow their hatchback counterparts in offering outputs of up to 132kW and electric-only driving distances of up to 58km.

The cabin is expected to feature Peugeot’s new i-Connect infotainment system that was first introduced on the new 308, and which is said to deliver a new level of connectivity for drivers and passengers. The system allows up to eight different drivers to set their own personalised profiles, while the screen mirroring function is now wireless with the smartphone charging plate and two phones can be connected using Bluetooth at the same time. “Both in terms of design and engineering, the search for high efficiency and the desire to offer new experiences were at the heart of the development of the new Peugeot 408,” the French carmaker said. “Aimed at those for whom the automobile is a pleasure, the 408 brings an unprecedented Allure to the Peugeot family.”