Six new Ford models to look forward to in 2024

In recent years Ford has be accused of becoming a little too reliant on its Ranger and Everest, as practically every passenger car besides the Mustang has been dropped from the line-up. But the Blue Oval won’t be a one trick pony for much longer, if you’ll excuse the pun, with the next two years set to bring a number of interesting new products into South Africa.

The first of the new product offensive, the Puma compact SUV, was already launched in December, and 2024 will see even more action on the product front, with newcomers like the Territory and next-generation Mustang hitting local streets. Ford Territory: Due Q2 2024 The new Ford Territory, coming in the second quarter, is nothing like the Australian-built model we once knew. The 2024 version is a Chinese built midsize SUV that will go head-to-head with the likes of Toyota’s Rav4.

South African models will be powered by a 1.8-litre EcoBoost turbopetrol engine, which sends 140kW and 320Nm to the front wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Aimed at “young, smart and connected” customers, the highly digital cabin features a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) digital instrument cluster with an identically sized touchscreen infotainment system, which can also be operated via a rotary controller on the centre console. Pricing and local specifications for the new Ford Territory will be released closer to launch.

Ford Mustang: Due early 2024 The new Ford Mustang keeps the muscle car tradition alive and kicking, with a V8-only line-up set to reach South Africa in GT form early in 2024, followed by the Dark Horse in the second quarter. The GT is powered by an extensively updated “Coyote” 5.0-litre normally aspirated V8 petrol engine that produces 362kW and 567Nm, while the Dark horse gains a 372kW version with the same torque output.

Born to be a track day toy of the highest order, the Dark Horse Mustang also gets unique chassis tuning, larger rear sway bars and MagneRide shocks, among many other unique features. Read our international launch drive review of the Dark Horse here. More details to follow early next year. Ford Tourneo and Transit: Q1 2024

On a more practical note Ford’s van range is also being renewed for 2024, with the latest generation Tourneo Custom passenger bus and Transit Custom panel van set to arrive in early 2024. Built around a new platform, the 2024 vans aim to raise the bar in their respective segments when it comes to versatility and comfort. The Tourneo, for instance, boasts a flexible new track-mounted seating system designed for maximum adaptability around people and luggage. Occupants can also look forward to a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Ford’s Sync4 system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power comes from Ford’s single-turbo 2.0-litre turbodiesel motor that offers up to 131kW in the Tourneo Sport and Titanium X flagship models that are due later in the year. Ford Ranger Tremor: Due H1 2024 Ford has announced that it will be launching the Ranger Tremor and Platinum models in South Africa during the first half of 2024.

Created as a more accessible package for those seeking a hard-core, no-nonsense 4x4, the Tremor is based on the XLT specification but gains many of the off-road bits and bobs that make the more premium Wildtrak X more capable in the rough stuff. These include a 30mm-higher ground clearance, 30mm-wider tracks and a long-travel suspension system with Bilstein position-sensitive shocks. The rugged model also boasts water-resistant vinyl trim for the seats and floor, and buyers can order a pre-wired overhead switch pack with six inputs for winches and other equipment.

Ford Ranger Platinum: Due H1 2024 The Ranger Platinum is set apart by a glut of premium features inside and out, including polished 20-inch rims, silk chrome exterior accents and Matrix LED headlights. Inside you’ll find a B&O premium sound system as well as dark maple wood trimmings and quilted leather seats with heating, ventilation and 10-way power operation for the front occupants.