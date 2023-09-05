Having defied the odds so far this year, South African new vehicle sales faltered last month as economic realities took their toll. According to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council - new vehicle sales declined by 3,1% in August, versus the same month last year.

"The resilience of the South African retail motor industry in 2023 continues to astound us, but we knew there had to be a tipping point, and this is what happened in August," said Brandon Cohen, Chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA). Passenger cars saw the largest decline, at 6.7% year-on-year, while bakkies and other light commercial vehicles gained 2.7% versus August 2022, while medium and heavy trucks saw respective gains of 0.3% and 10.4%. While the Toyota Hilux was the country’s top-selling bakkie last month, with 3,309 sales, the Ford Ranger also enjoyed a robust month with 2,367 units finding homes. The Isuzu D-Max (1,632), Nissan NP200 (1,064) and Mahindra Pik-Up (701) completed the bakkie top five.

On the passenger car front, The Volkswagen Polo Vivo took top honours with 2,452 sales, albeit with almost half of those going into rental fleets, while the Toyota Corolla Cross was runner up with an impressive volume of 2,130. Last month also saw a budget hatchback tussle between the Toyota Starlet (1,372) and Suzuki Swift (1,349). TOP 50: AUGUST 2023 1. Toyota Hilux - 3,309 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2,452 3. Ford Ranger - 2,367 4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2,130 5. Isuzu D-Max - 1,632 6. Toyota Hi-Ace - 1,534 7. Toyota Starlet - 1,372 8. Suzuki Swift - 1,349 9. Volkswagen Polo - 1,153 10. Nissan NP200 - 1,064 11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 809 12. Hyundai Venue - 782 13. Nissan Magnite - 773 14. Hyundai Grand i10 - 767 15. Haval Jolion - 761 16. Renault Kiger - 718 17. Kia Sonet - 702 18. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 701 19. Renault Kwid - 684 20. Toyota Fortuner - 651 21. GWM P-Series - 567 22. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 523 23. Suzuki S-Presso - 481 24. Nissan Navara - 481 25. Suzuki Ertiga - 468 26. Toyota Vitz - 467 27. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 460 28. Volkswagen T-Cross - 430 29. Toyota Corolla Quest - 413 30. Haval H6 - 408 31. Suzuki Baleno - 407 32. Toyota Rumion - 342 33. Suzuki Ciaz - 338 34. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 305 35. Suzuki Fronx - 302 36. Volkswagen Amarok - 296 37. Ford Everest - 270 38. Volkswagen Tiguan - 266 39. Kia Picanto - 256 40. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 253 41. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 250 42. Renault Triber - 239 43. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 229 44. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 222 45. Hyundai Staria - 220 46. Suzuki Dzire - 207 47. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 183 48. Kia Seltos - 197 49. Honda WR-V - 162 50. Hyundai i20 - 158 While the car market as a whole came under pressure last month, the rental industry did lend some support, accounting for 16.2% of passenger vehicle sales.

The rental industry snapped up 974 Polo Vivos in August, and other popular sellers to the sector were the Toyota Starlet (397), Kia Sonet (367), Renault Kwid (337), Suzuki Swift (318), Suzuki Ciaz (311) and Toyota Corolla Quest (205). The rental industry accounted for 12.2% of overall vehicle sales, if you add the commercial vehicles, while dealer channels accounted for the vast majority of sales at 83.8%. Naamsa said the weak performance of the car market was a symptom of the rising cost of living that consumers are facing, which leads to lower disposable income and weighs on consumer sentiment overall.

While easing inflation, with CPI now falling within the 3% to 6% target band, has been providing some relief, September’s massive fuel price hikes are likely to weigh the market down further. Either way, it appears that downsizing is becoming a reality in the modern motor industry, as NADA head Brandon Cohen points out, while luxury vehicle brands continue to feel strain. "I believe we need to be realistic. We must acknowledge that the current economic conditions are very challenging, although there is still demand, albeit under pressure,” Cohen said.