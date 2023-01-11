South Africa’s 50 best-selling vehicles in December 2022

Johannesburg - The South African new vehicle market ended 2022 on a high note, with December seeing 16.2% year-on-year growth, according to Naamsa, to round off a year of consistent growth. On the December sales charts Toyota took a clean sweep of the podium, with the top three spots occupied by the Toyota Hilux (2 556), Corolla Cross (1 834) and Hi-Ace (1 539).

In fourth place overall was the Ford Ranger, which underwent a model changeover in December (you can read our impressions of the impressive new model here) and it’s going to be interesting to see how it performs in the new year. SA’S 50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: DECEMBER 2022 1. Toyota Hilux – 2 556

2. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 834 3. Toyota Hi-Ace – 1 539 4. Ford Ranger – 1 495

5. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 421 6. Volkswagen Polo – 1 365 7. Isuzu D-Max – 1 183

8. Toyota Starlet – 1 036 9. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 945 10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 857

11. Suzuki Swift – 806 12. Hyundai Grand i10 – 780 13. Renault Kwid – 780

14. Nissan Magnite – 771 15. Haval Jolion – 734 16. Nissan NP200 – 718

17. Toyota Fortuner – 705 18. Volkswagen T-Cross – 689 19. Renault Kiger – 513

20. Hyundai Venue – 499 21. Toyota Agya – 491 22. Renault Triber – 488

23. Kia Picanto – 485 24. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 460 25. Haval H6 – 430

26. Suzuki Vitara Brezza – 420 27. BMW X3 – 395 28. Suzuki Baleno – 385

29. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 – 376 30. Nissan Navara–- 356 31. Hyundai Atos – 342

32. Suzuki S-Presso – 342 33. Hyundai i20 – 339 34. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 330

35. Toyota Land Cruiser PU – 314 36. Toyota Corolla Quest – 300 37. GWM P-Series – 292

38. Kia Sonet – 284 39. Ford EcoSport – 280 40. Volkswagen Tiguan – 279

41. GWM Steed – 279 42. Suzuki Celerio – 274 43. Toyota Rumion – 265

44. Volkswagen T-Roc – 264 45. Suzuki Ciaz – 221 46. Kia Rio – 206

47. Kia Seltos – 202 48. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – 172 49. Hyundai H100 Bakkie – 167

50. Kia Pegas – 158 It’s no surprise that Toyota sold the most vehicles overall by a huge margin, with a December total of 11 250. Second and third were Volkswagen (5 331) and Suzuki (3 058), followed by Hyundai (2 770) and Nissan (2 144). The South African new vehicle market grew by 13.9% in 2022, versus the previous year, with a total tally of 528 963 vehicles, bringing the market close to pre-pandemic levels. Consider that the industry moved 536 612 units in 2019 and 552 227 in 2018.