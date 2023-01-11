Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

South Africa’s 50 best-selling vehicles in December 2022

The Toyota Corolla Cross was South Africa’s best-selling passenger vehicle in December.

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - The South African new vehicle market ended 2022 on a high note, with December seeing 16.2% year-on-year growth, according to Naamsa, to round off a year of consistent growth.

On the December sales charts Toyota took a clean sweep of the podium, with the top three spots occupied by the Toyota Hilux (2 556), Corolla Cross (1 834) and Hi-Ace (1 539).

In fourth place overall was the Ford Ranger, which underwent a model changeover in December (you can read our impressions of the impressive new model here) and it’s going to be interesting to see how it performs in the new year.

SA’S 50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: DECEMBER 2022

1. Toyota Hilux – 2 556

2. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 834

3. Toyota Hi-Ace – 1 539

4. Ford Ranger – 1 495

5. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 421

6. Volkswagen Polo – 1 365

7. Isuzu D-Max – 1 183

8. Toyota Starlet – 1 036

9. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 945

10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 857

11. Suzuki Swift – 806

12. Hyundai Grand i10 – 780

13. Renault Kwid – 780

14. Nissan Magnite – 771

15. Haval Jolion – 734

16. Nissan NP200 – 718

17. Toyota Fortuner – 705

18. Volkswagen T-Cross – 689

19. Renault Kiger – 513

20. Hyundai Venue – 499

21. Toyota Agya – 491

22. Renault Triber – 488

23. Kia Picanto – 485

24. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 460

25. Haval H6 – 430

26. Suzuki Vitara Brezza – 420

27. BMW X3 – 395

28. Suzuki Baleno – 385

29. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 – 376

30. Nissan Navara–- 356

31. Hyundai Atos – 342

32. Suzuki S-Presso – 342

33. Hyundai i20 – 339

34. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 330

35. Toyota Land Cruiser PU – 314

36. Toyota Corolla Quest – 300

37. GWM P-Series – 292

38. Kia Sonet – 284

39. Ford EcoSport – 280

40. Volkswagen Tiguan – 279

41. GWM Steed – 279

42. Suzuki Celerio – 274

43. Toyota Rumion – 265

44. Volkswagen T-Roc – 264

45. Suzuki Ciaz – 221

46. Kia Rio – 206

47. Kia Seltos – 202

48. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – 172

49. Hyundai H100 Bakkie – 167

50. Kia Pegas – 158

It’s no surprise that Toyota sold the most vehicles overall by a huge margin, with a December total of 11 250. Second and third were Volkswagen (5 331) and Suzuki (3 058), followed by Hyundai (2 770) and Nissan (2 144).

The South African new vehicle market grew by 13.9% in 2022, versus the previous year, with a total tally of 528 963 vehicles, bringing the market close to pre-pandemic levels. Consider that the industry moved 536 612 units in 2019 and 552 227 in 2018.

The National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada) and Automotive Business Council (Naamsa) expect the market to continue growing in 2023, albeit at a slower pace. Load shedding, high interest rates, lower disposable incomes and fuel prices are expected to weigh on the market, Nada says.

“As far as 2023 is concerned, the domestic new vehicle market’s performance is expected to remain resilient despite weakening domestic economic indicators and a deteriorating global growth outlook,” Naamsa added.

IOL Motoring

