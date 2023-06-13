Spending R250 000 on a new car? These are five great options

Johannesburg - With prices of almost everything rising even faster than politicians can make empty promises about ending the power crisis, new car shopping at the budget end of the market is not the happiest of occasions these days. Yet while South Africans are in essence getting a lot less car for their money than they did a few years ago as the ever-weakening rand puts prices on an upward path, there is still good value to be had out there if you look carefully. Of course, it is also worth looking at the used options in the marketplace.

In this feature we take a look at what we feel are the five best options for those seeking to spend around R250 000 or less on a new car, and the good news is that you can still get a fairly substantial chunk of metal for that kind of money, if you’re prepared to sacrifice a few features. Suzuki Baleno 1.5 GL Price: R239 900 Key features: Touchscreen, cruise control, climate control Engine: 1.5 petrol, 77kW Warranty: 5-year / 200 000km Service plan: 4-year / 60 000km While its plastic wheel covers might make you want to head to the nearest Tiger Wheel and Tyre outlet, there is great value to be had in the Suzuki Baleno base model.

In essence you are getting a lot of car for your money in this decently sized and fairly well built hatchback that’s big enough to serve as a family car if need be. Rear legroom is generous, though headroom is a bit tight for taller individuals, and the 314 litre boot is decent by class standards. Although you are missing out on some of the fancy spec that comes with the R291 900 GLX model, such as surround-view camera and head-up display, the GL model does come with a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as features that you wouldn’t expect at the price, like cruise control and automatic climate control. Safety is taken care of by dual-front airbags, ABS and ESP stability control. The Baleno is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 77kW and 138Nm, pairing with a five-speed manual of four speed autobox. It provides decent performance, even at altitude, and reasonable fuel consumption, with our testers having averaged just over 6.0 l/100km.

Barring the long-travel clutch, it is quite easy to drive and is comfortable all round, although engine noise can get a bit intrusive, but that’s not a huge price to pay considering the all-round value on offer here. It also comes with a four-year or 60 000km service plan. Read our full Baleno review here. Toyota Starlet 1.5 Xi Price: 241 200 Key features: Touchscreen, climate control, electric windows Engine: 1.5-litre petrol, 77kW Warranty: 3-year / 100 000km Service plan: 3-service / 45 000km Apart from a few pricing and specification differences, everything that you’ve read above applies to the Toyota Starlet, which is built by Maruti Suzuki in India and nearly identical to the Baleno.

The only notable visual difference is a slimmer grille and redesigned front bumper, but other than that you’re getting the same combination of decent performance, frugality and practicality. Toyota’s base model is marginally more expensive, and has a similar list of standard features, including the 7.0-inch touchscreen, but it loses out on the Suzuki’s cruise control, heated rear window and reverse camera. The Suzuki also offers a better warranty and service plan (5-year/200 000km and 4-year/60 000km) versus Toyota’s 3-year/100 000km and three-service / 45 000km coverage.

On paper, the Suzuki appears to offer better value, but if you prefer the Toyota badge and you want to stick within its dealer network then the Starlet still offers a great deal of car for the money, while stretching to the 1.5 XS model with alloy wheels, at R254 800, will save you a trip to Tiger. Read our Starlet review here. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 Trendline Price: R248 500 Key features: Aircon, audio system, steering reach adjustment Engine: 1.4-litre petrol, 55kW Warranty: 3-year / 120 000km Service plan: Optional The Polo Vivo continues the great South African tradition of re-purposing previous-generation products, and the latest version is based on the brilliant MK5 model first introduced in 2009.

Although there is some cost and feature cutting involved, including sound deadening material, you’re still getting a solid little Polo for under 250 grand, and fairly acceptable performance from its torquey 1.4-litre engine that offers 55kW and 130Nm. Volkswagen claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.7 l/100km. Specification levels are fairly basic on the Polo Vivo Trendline base model, which comes with essentials like manual aircon, remote central locking, front electric windows, height and reach adjustable steering wheel (with no electronic controls) as well as dual airbags and ABS brakes. ESP stability control is optional. However there’s no touchscreen available at this level (it’s an option on the more expensive Comfortline) so your entertainment comes via the old fashioned 140G radio unit with two speakers, USB inlet and Bluetooth.

But if you’re prepared to live without the bells and whistles, the Polo Vivo offers a very solid and proven package for the price, and one that is also easy and comfortable to drive. You will have to pay extra for a service plan though, while the standard warranty is valid for three years or 120 000km. Kia Picanto 1.2 Style *1.2 Smart shown Price: R249 995 Key features: Touchscreen, auto headlights, alloy wheels Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 61kW Warranty: 5-year / unlimited km Service plan: 2-year / 30 000km If you’re happy with something a bit smaller than the cars we’ve featured so far, the Kia Picanto offers a great deal of refinement and spec for the money. A total of seven model derivatives are available at under R250 000, starting with the 1.0 Start which packs all the basics for R216 995. However, if you can stretch your budget a bit you could have a Street or Style model, as well as a 1.2-litre engine.

From Street upwards you get an 8.0-inch (20.3cm) touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. To that the Style model, at R249 995 in 1.2 manual form, adds alloy wheels as well as automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel and electric folding mirrors. Picanto buyers can choose between 1.0-litre (49kW) and 1.2-litre (61kW) petrol engines and five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The 1.2 manual models we sampled offered reasonably brisk performance and combined consumption of around 5.8 l/100km. Passenger space is reasonable for a city car, but perhaps not ideal for long-distance family trips, while the 255 litre boot is on the small side, but can expand downwards if you remove the floor panel.

The Kia Picanto has a brilliant warranty for high-mileage drivers, covering you for five years regardless of kilometres travelled, while the standard service plan is valid for two years or 30 000km. Citroen C3 1.2 Feel - R229 900 Price: R229 900 Key features: Touchscreen, steering controls, electric windows Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 61kW Warranty: 5-year / 100 000km Service plan: 2-year / 30 000km Stellantis South Africa is gunning for a slice of South Africa’s budget car market with the quirky new C3 crossover that was launched last month.

The Indian-built newcomer is somewhat different from the European model that we knew until now and while it is a bit more basic in terms of its overall fit and finish, it does offer a lot more car for the money, with a single model on offer for R229 900. Measuring just under four metres in length, the new Citroen C3 offers a roomy interior and 315 litre boot. Standard features include a 10-inch (26cm) touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android auto connectivity, as well as steering mounted controls and front and rear electric windows. You can personalise the interior and exterior, with two-tone roof options as well as orange dashboard trim.

On the road the Citroen C3 delivers a comfortable ride quality and the 1.2-litre petrol engine, with 61kW and 115Nm, easily keeps pace with city traffic and can also hold its own out on the open road fairly easily. For now only a five-speed manual gearbox is offered, but an auto will join the range at a later stage. As for after-sales, Citroen is offering it with a two-year or 30 000km service plan and five-year or 100 000km warranty. Read our launch review of the C3 here. What are the other options at under R250 000?

While we’ve listed our top five choices, there are plenty of decent options available in this price range depending on what your needs are. If you’re sticking with hatchbacks, the Hyundai Grand i10 is a top-quality product starting at R224 900 for the 1.0 Motion but if you want a 1.2 you’ll have to stretch the budget to R273 900. If it’s a sedan you’re after, the Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend is a solid package for R236 600. But let’s get real here, most buyers these days want SUVs and crossovers, but unfortunately the ones costing beneath R250 000 come with compromises that we wouldn’t be prepared to live with.