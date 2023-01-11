Suzuki previews battery-powered future with eVX SUV concept

New Delhi - Suzuki is set to enter the electric car game from 2025, and the new eVX concept that you see here is the first sign of what’s to come. Suzuki announced last year that it planned to invest 100 billion rupees (R20 billion) to build electric cars and batteries in India, a move that could eventually bring more affordable EVs to South Africa, given that Suzuki SA sources most of its products from Maruti Suzuki in India.

Story continues below Advertisement

The division pulled the covers off the new Suzuki eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in New Delhi this week, and it’s said to preview an upcoming electric SUV that will be one of many new vehicles underpinned by the company’s new all-electric platform. Its name stands for “Emotional Versatile Cruiser” and the midsize crossover is fitted with a 60kWh battery pack that allows for a claimed range of up to 550km between charges. Measuring 4.3 metres in length, the concept is similar in size to the upcoming Suzuki Grand Vitara, which launches in SA this year. The vehicle was developed by Suzuki in Japan.

“Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV,” said company President Toshihiro Suzuki. “We plan to bring it to market by 2025.” Maruti Suzuki CEO Hisashi Takeuchi added that the carmaker’s EV approach would be holistic with scale and localisation, and that the company would offer a full spectrum of solutions, including hybrids, CNG and ethanol. “The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India,” Takeuchi said.

Story continues below Advertisement