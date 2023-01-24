These are the most eye-catching cars in the world, according to a UK study

Manchester - The Porsche 911 is the most eye-catching car in the world, according to a study by Auto Trader UK that tracked the eye-movements of 32 respondents. Although the sample size was admittedly small, the study did use intelligent software to track eye movements to show the time it took to fixate on each car image and the average time spent looking at each. The cars were divided and scored between three categories: Everyday, Luxury and Electric.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 911 sports car achieved the highest overall score of 91%, and in its ‘Luxury’ category it was followed by the Lexus LC500, Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Urus and Bugatti Veyron. The Everyday category was topped by the BMW 3 Series, with a score of 84%, and best of the rest were the Volvo XC40, Volkswagen Golf, Hyundai Tucson and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Moving over to ‘greener’ pastures, the Porsche Taycan emerged victorious in the Electric Car category with 86%, and it was followed closely by the Tesla Model 3, while the MG4 EV and Kia EV6 followed in a distant third and fourth ahead of the Mini Cooper SE.

Auto Trader UK says it combined the scores of each vehicle using an equal weighting formula, ultimately ranking them according to which cars the participants’ eyes were drawn to the fastest and which ones held their gazes for the longest. “Auto design that provokes and inspires is a difficult task, but it's one of the most important elements of selling cars - we know that how a car looks from the outside can be a real deal breaker for buyers,” Auto Trader said. “With car design being such a huge factor in people's car-buying process, we wanted to see which of the world's most popular everyday car models, luxury supercars and electric vehicles are capturing and holding our attention the most when it comes to their exterior aesthetics.”

Story continues below Advertisement