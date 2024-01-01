2024 is going to be a busy year for BMW South Africa, which has confirmed four all-new products for the local market as well as a few model updates. The launch activities kick off with the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series, which debuts in the first quarter of 2024.

Following in the second quarter is the second-gen BMW X2, as well as all-new versions of the Mini Hatchback and Countryman SUV. On top of that, the company is planning some “running changes” for the 3 Series and 4 Series models to round off an action-packed second quarter. But that’s not all. The 2024 introduction that gets our blood pumping the hardest is the M3 Touring, which looks likely to hit our shores during the course of the year, although exact timing has yet to be confirmed.

In a huge boost to the local manufacturing industry, the all-new (and yet to be revealed) BMW X3 plug-in hybrid model is due to start production at the Rosslyn plant in Gauteng in the fourth quarter of 2024, but local launch timing has yet to be confirmed. That’s the German company’s plans in a nutshell. Now let’s take a closer look at some of the new products. BMW 5 Series: Due Q2 2024

If the latest 7 Series is trying to be a Rolls Royce, the new BMW 5 Series still seems to have its sports sedan roots intact, although it is technologically a whole lot more advanced and also now available as an EV for the first time. BMW has already announced pricing for the initial range, which hits showrooms soon with a starting tag of R1,240,000 for the 520d turbodiesel and R2,190,000 for the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive. The latter is a performance saloon for the electric age, with a twin-motor all-wheel drive system that produces 442kW and 820Nm, allowing for a 3.8 second claimed 0-100km/h time. And if BMW’s range claims are correct you should get up to 516km between charges.

Techwise, the new 5 boasts BMW’s Operating System 8.5 as well as in-car gaming and a world-first Active Lane Change Assistant with eye activation. BMW X2 The second-generation BMW X2 gets a bold new look, as well as up to date tech and significantly larger dimensions, with the overall length having grown by 194mm.

Overseas it’s also available in an electric variant for the first time, although SA will instead be getting two petrol-powered options in the form of the 115kW sDrive18i and 233kW M35i xDrive performance model. The cabin architecture follows the curved dual-screen layout of the X1 and BMW’s Operating System 9 provides the computing. Pricing and specifications will be announced closer to launch. Mini Hatch and Countryman

Mini is reinventing its entire range in one fell swoop. Launching from the second quarter onwards are the all new Hatch and Countryman models, and while they follow a similar design language inside and out, they’re very different beneath the skin. The Hatch has for now only been announced in electric guise, built on a new platform designed in conjunction with GWM.

The new, and much larger Countryman is based on the latest BMW X1 and is available internationally with a variety of powertrains, including electric variants offering between 150kW and 230kW and petrol models including the 160kW Countryman S and 233kW JCW. Inside the new Minis you’ll get to enjoy a high-res circular OLED display and new gizmos on offer include the latest Level 2 semi-autonomous driver assist features. Read more about the new Countryman here.

BMW M3 Touring It might have taken BMW six generations to wake up and build the M3 Touring that fans have been praying for, but better late than never, right? Better still, the manic wagon is only available in full-fat Competition guise, with the M Division’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo six pushing 375kW and 650Nm.