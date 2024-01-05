These are the new Hyundais coming to South Africa in 2024

Following a relatively quiet 2023, the coming year looks to be an exciting one for Hyundai, with a bold new SUV and two significant product updates on the horizon. The Korean carmaker, which is South Africa’s fourth best-selling brand, will introduce its new Santa Fe during the second quarter of 2024, followed by the facelifted i20 hatchback and then the updated Tucson.

The Hyundai Exter compact SUV is also said to be under consideration for South Africa and could arrive in the early part of the year. But the real head-turner is the new Santa Fe, which is already making a statement in overseas markets with its boxy new shape, which many have likened to the Land Rover Defender. But with that, and its increased dimensions, also comes a more practical cabin, which includes a veranda-like flat floor space when the back seating rows are folded down and the extra-wide tailgate is opened.

The cockpit upfront boasts a ‘Panoramic Curved Display’ that combines the 12.3-inch (31.2cm) digital instrument cluster and infotainment systems into one unit. It also has a separate climate control screen and a new floating centre console with dual phone charging trays. Overseas, the Santa Fe is available in seven-seat and six-seat configurations, and owners can opt for an Ergo Motion driver’s seat, which uses air bladders to improve comfort and support. The South African engine line-up has yet to be confirmed. Overseas options include a 1.6-litre turbo petrol-electric hybrid with 132kW and a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol that’s good for 143kW. Hyundai Tucson facelift

Due in the second half of 2024, the facelifted Tucson will see a new interpretation of the brand’s “Parametric Dynamics” design language, with claw-like “hidden” headlight elements incorporated into a more rectangular grille. It looks neater in our book, but the most profound changes take place inside, where we see a new dual-screen cabin layout that closely mirrors the new Santa Fe SUV. We’re also pleased to see that Hyundai has reintroduced physical controls for the climate system. No powertrain details for the new Tucson have been announced as yet, but there are rumours of a new hybrid option being offered in some markets.

Hyundai i20 facelift While rivals such as the Ford Fiesta and Kia Rio have disappeared, Hyundai remains committed to the humble B-segment hatchback. The Korean brand’s i20 is getting a crisp new look for 2024 and some bright new colour combinations to keep it fresh until the next generation arrives.