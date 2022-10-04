These were South Africa’s 50 top-selling vehicles in September 2022

Johannesburg - Despite all the economic doom and gloom, exacerbated by record levels of load shedding, rising interest rates and high fuel prices, South Africa’s new vehicle market continues to grow, albeit at a slightly slower pace. According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), 47 786 new vehicles were sold in September 2022, representing an increase of 10.8% over the same month last year.

While passenger car sales have led the growth for most of this year, last month it was bakkies that took the lead, with a year-on-year sales growth of 15.3%, versus 9.7% for the cars and SUVs. The latter was fuelled by the rental car industry, which accounted for 18.9% of sales. On the sales charts, it was the usual suspects that dominated, with the Toyota Hilux leading the way with 2 842 sales, followed by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, at 2 473. The Isuzu D-Max was the country’s second most popular bakkie in September, with a volume of 1 968, while the Ford Ranger managed 1 604 sales, which is impressive considering that the current model will be replaced soon.

On the passenger car front, the Polo Vivo’s closest challenger was the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which found 1 946 homes last month. It was followed by the Toyota Hi-Ace (1 526), Toyota Corolla Cross (1 434) and Volkswagen Polo (1 371). SA’S 50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: SEPTEMBER 2022 1. Toyota Hilux – 2 842 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 473 3. Isuzu D-Max – 1 968 4. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 1 946 5. Ford Ranger – 1 604 6. Toyota Hi-Ace – 1 526 7. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 434 8. Volkswagen Polo – 1 371 9. Suzuki Swift – 1 332 10. Nissan NP200 – 1 198 11. Renault Kwid – 1 077 12. Kia Picanto – 842 13. Volkswagen T-Cross – 814 14. Toyota Starlet – 786 15. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 773 16. Suzuki Vitara Brezza – 733 17. Renault Kiger – 731 18. Renault Triber – 712 19. Mahindra Scorpio – 666 20. Toyota Fortuner – 636 21. Toyota Agya – 594 22. Hyundai Grand i10 – 584 23. Hyundai Venue – 566 24. Hyundai Atos – 560 25. Toyota Corolla Quest – 510 26. Nissan Magnite – 471 27. Ford EcoSport – 464 28. Nissan Navara – 450 29. Suzuki Dzire – 415 30. Toyota Land Cruiser PU – 403 31. GWM Steed – 365 32. Haval Jolion – 362 33. Volkswagen T-Roc – 347 34. Hyundai i20 – 344 35. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 342 36. Suzuki S-Presso – 340 37. Suzuki Baleno – 333 38. Suzuki Celerio – 321 39. Haval H6 – 298 40. Toyota Prado – 292 41. Hyundai Creta – 289 42. Suzuki Ertiga – 285 43. Nissan Almera – 283 44. Volkswagen Tiguan – 281 45. Kia Rio – 270 46. Suzuki Jimny – 268 47. Hyundai Grand Creta – 240 48. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – 237 49. Kia Sonet – 233 50. Mahindra XUV300 – 216 Toyota was the country’s top-selling manufacturer overall, with a volume of 12 059, almost double that of second place Volkswagen’s 6 750. Suzuki took third place with 4 355 units, followed by Hyundai (3 146), Nissan (2 649) and Renault (2 601).

Year-to-date, South Africa’s new vehicle market is 13.4% ahead of where it was at the same time last year, according to Naamsa. Exports have also shown some impressive growth, gaining 14.4% year-to-date. September was a particularly strong month for exports, which grew by 104.6% versus the same month last year, to 41 474. SA’s top export products were the Ford Ranger (9 829), Volkswagen Polo (9 656), BMW X3 (7 014), Toyota Hilux (6 820) and Mercedes C-Class (6 501).

