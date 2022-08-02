These were the 50 top-selling vehicles in South Africa in July 2022

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market continues to defy the odds, with July 2022 being another positive sales month for the industry. A total of 43 593 new vehicles were sold last month, which is a 30.9% increase over July 2021, a month that was severely affected by riots and Transnet disruptions.

With resurgent rental companies replenishing stock, the passenger car market led the way last month, with an impressive year-on-year growth of 50.2%. Light commercial vehicle sales declined by 6.9% however, no doubt due to the Hilux shortage, which should resolve itself in the coming months following the resumption of production in late July. The Hilux placed 10th last month with 1 012 sales. The Ford Ranger took the top bakkie spot in July The imported Toyota Urban Cruiser was the country’s most popular vehicle overall in July, with a volume of 1 854 units. It was followed closely by the Ford Ranger (1 838), Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1 820) and Isuzu D-Max (1 602), while last month’s top seller, the Suzuki Swift, placed fifth with 1 521 sales. See the full list below.

Toyota was Mzansi’s top-selling brand overall in July, with total sales of 7 110 units. It was followed by Volkswagen (6 204), Suzuki (4 734), Hyundai (2 965) and Nissan (2 625). SA’S 50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: JULY 2022 1. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1 854 2. Ford Ranger - 1 838 3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1 820 4. Isuzu D-Max - 1 602 5. Suzuki Swift - 1 521 6. Toyota Starlet - 1 264 7. Nissan NP200 - 1 213 8. Volkswagen Polo - 1 166 9. Renault Kiger - 1 099 10. Toyota Hilux - 1 012 11. Volkswagen T-Cross - 1 007 12. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 847 13. Renault Kwid - 836 14. Hyundai Venue - 702 15. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 689 16. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 636 17. Haval Jolion - 622 18. Hyundai Atos - 615 19. Kia Picanto - 601 20. Kia Sonet - 578 21. Ford EcoSport - 563 21. Suzuki S-Presso - 563 23. Nissan Navara - 561 24. Volkswagen Taigo - 528 25. Suzuki Baleno - 466 26. Toyota Agya - 455 27. Renault Triber - 432 28. Suzuki Dzire - 426 29. Suzuki Celerio - 390 30. Nissan Almera - 382 31. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 372 32. GWM Steed - 365 33. Suzuki Jimny - 317 34. Nissan Magnite - 313 35. Toyota Corolla Quest - 306 36. Hyundai i20 - 299 37. Volkswagen Tiguan - 296 38. GWM P-Series - 279 39. Toyota Rumion - 276 40. Mahindra XUV300 - 273 41. Suzuki Ertiga - 257 42. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 252 43. Hyundai Grand i10 - 242 44. Haval H6 - 229 45. Hyundai Creta - 228 46. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 216 47. Opel Crossland - 207 48. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 201 49. Opel Corsa - 200 50. Volkswagen T-Roc - 196 Exports rebound

South Africa’s export numbers saw a hugely encouraging 177.7% year-on-year increase, to 19 990 units in July, albeit off a low base, but year-to-date export sales are still 2.5% ahead of 2021, Automotive business council Naamsa says. What the experts said Naamsa warns that although year-to-date, the local vehicle market is 13.9% ahead of the equivalent period in 2021, the latest Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index shows that respondents expect conditions to worsen in the next six months.

The association said further interest rate hikes were expected for the remainder of 2022, and that would negatively impact consumer and business sentiment. Mark Dommisse, the chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said the current sales were remarkably buoyant given the stock shortage and inflation challenges, but he did see some silver linings ahead: “The recovery of the Toyota plant from major flood damage at its manufacturing facility near Durban, albeit slow, is to be welcomed,” Dommisse said. “There was also a welcome cutback in electricity load shedding towards the end of the month, which is always good for business and consumer confidence.”

