These were the 50 top-selling vehicles in South Africa in July 2022

Johannesburg - South Africa’s new vehicle market continues to defy the odds, with July 2022 being another positive sales month for the industry.
A total of 43 593 new vehicles were sold last month, which is a 30.9% increase over July 2021, a month that was severely affected by riots and Transnet disruptions.
With resurgent rental companies replenishing stock, the passenger car market led the way last month, with an impressive year-on-year growth of 50.2%.
Light commercial vehicle sales declined by 6.9% however, no doubt due to the Hilux shortage, which should resolve itself in the coming months following the resumption of production in late July. The Hilux placed 10th last month with 1 012 sales.
The imported Toyota Urban Cruiser was the country’s most popular vehicle overall in July, with a volume of 1 854 units. It was followed closely by the Ford Ranger (1 838), Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1 820) and Isuzu D-Max (1 602), while last month’s top seller, the Suzuki Swift, placed fifth with 1 521 sales. See the full list below.
Toyota was Mzansi’s top-selling brand overall in July, with total sales of 7 110 units. It was followed by Volkswagen (6 204), Suzuki (4 734), Hyundai (2 965) and Nissan (2 625).
SA’S 50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: JULY 2022
- 1. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1 854
- 2. Ford Ranger - 1 838
- 3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1 820
- 4. Isuzu D-Max - 1 602
- 5. Suzuki Swift - 1 521
- 6. Toyota Starlet - 1 264
- 7. Nissan NP200 - 1 213
- 8. Volkswagen Polo - 1 166
- 9. Renault Kiger - 1 099
- 10. Toyota Hilux - 1 012
- 11. Volkswagen T-Cross - 1 007
- 12. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 847
- 13. Renault Kwid - 836
- 14. Hyundai Venue - 702
- 15. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 689
- 16. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 636
- 17. Haval Jolion - 622
- 18. Hyundai Atos - 615
- 19. Kia Picanto - 601
- 20. Kia Sonet - 578
- 21. Ford EcoSport - 563
- 21. Suzuki S-Presso - 563
- 23. Nissan Navara - 561
- 24. Volkswagen Taigo - 528
- 25. Suzuki Baleno - 466
- 26. Toyota Agya - 455
- 27. Renault Triber - 432
- 28. Suzuki Dzire - 426
- 29. Suzuki Celerio - 390
- 30. Nissan Almera - 382
- 31. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 372
- 32. GWM Steed - 365
- 33. Suzuki Jimny - 317
- 34. Nissan Magnite - 313
- 35. Toyota Corolla Quest - 306
- 36. Hyundai i20 - 299
- 37. Volkswagen Tiguan - 296
- 38. GWM P-Series - 279
- 39. Toyota Rumion - 276
- 40. Mahindra XUV300 - 273
- 41. Suzuki Ertiga - 257
- 42. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 252
- 43. Hyundai Grand i10 - 242
- 44. Haval H6 - 229
- 45. Hyundai Creta - 228
- 46. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 216
- 47. Opel Crossland - 207
- 48. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 201
- 49. Opel Corsa - 200
- 50. Volkswagen T-Roc - 196
Exports rebound
South Africa’s export numbers saw a hugely encouraging 177.7% year-on-year increase, to 19 990 units in July, albeit off a low base, but year-to-date export sales are still 2.5% ahead of 2021, Automotive business council Naamsa says.
What the experts said
Naamsa warns that although year-to-date, the local vehicle market is 13.9% ahead of the equivalent period in 2021, the latest Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index shows that respondents expect conditions to worsen in the next six months.
The association said further interest rate hikes were expected for the remainder of 2022, and that would negatively impact consumer and business sentiment.
Mark Dommisse, the chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said the current sales were remarkably buoyant given the stock shortage and inflation challenges, but he did see some silver linings ahead:
“The recovery of the Toyota plant from major flood damage at its manufacturing facility near Durban, albeit slow, is to be welcomed,” Dommisse said. “There was also a welcome cutback in electricity load shedding towards the end of the month, which is always good for business and consumer confidence.”
WesBank marketing head Lebogang Gaoaketse said affordability remained a key factor for consumers, with figures showing that the finance institution’s average deal size was lower last month than the same period last year, while deals financed with a balloon payment had also increased substantially.
Despite all the challenges, however, South Africa’s new vehicle market looks set to surpass the 500 000 mark this year.