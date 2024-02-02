Third facelift for the current Toyota Hilux revealed abroad

Toyota Hilux loyalists have been waiting patiently for an all-new version of their favourite bakkie to surface. Word on the street is that the new generation model will launch internationally in 2025, but Toyota seems to feel there is still plenty of life left in the current generation.

Toyota of Australia has announced another facelift for the evergreen and ever-popular ute range, and the revised model has already gone into production in Thailand. This is the third time that the current Hilux has been facelifted since launching internationally in 2015, and the latest upgrades bring a redesigned front bumper and octagonal grille, somewhat reminiscent of the new Toyota Tacoma that is expected to form the basis of the next-gen Hilux. The freshened Hilux will launch in Australia around March, but Toyota SA has not yet confirmed any similar changes for locally-built models.

A mild hybrid (48-volt) version of the Toyota Hilux is set to launch in South Africa in March, alongside the new wide-body GR-S. This mild hybrid Hilux that Toyota revealed to local media at its State of the Motor Industry event in late January did not boast any design changes, so it’s likely that South African buyers will have to wait longer for the facelifted model to arrive. The mild hybrid hilux is said to be around five percent more fuel efficient than the regular 2.8-litre turbodiesel model that it’s based on, while performance is said to have improved too thanks to the extra 12kW and 65Nm boost provided by the motor generator.