Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series could inherit 2.8-litre Hilux engine - report

International - The Land Cruiser 70 Series is relatively popular in countries like South Africa and Australia, but the bakkie and SUV range - whose basic design is nearly 40 years old - is not sold in many major markets. This includes Japan, where it was taken off the market in 2024, apparently due to emissions laws, but according to Cars Guide, citing Japanese media sources, the Land Cruiser 70 series is set to return to its home market, complete with a new engine.

This, according to the Australian publication, will take the form of the latest 2.8-litre turbodiesel unit that currently powers the Hilux and Prado, and which produces 150kW and 500Nm. It will reportedly be paired with the familiar six-speed automatic gearbox. If this turns out to be true, it begs the question of whether South African models will also get the 2.8-litre engine. The Land Cruiser 79 bakkie range is currently offered with three engine options in South Africa. In addition to a 4.0-litre V6 petrol that produces 170kW, it is also offered with a 4.2-litre straight six normally aspirated diesel that pushes 96kW and 285Nm, as well as a 4.5-litre turbodiesel V8 that’s good for 151kW and 430Nm.

The 2.8 turbodiesel would more than likely replace the current V8 variant, and the updated model for Japan would likely also receive some safety updates to bring it into line with the latest standards. Toyota has already upgraded the Australian model with features like auto emergency braking in order to meet that country’s safety laws. Any updates to the Land Cruiser 70 range remain speculative at this stage however, and Toyota has yet to confirm anything officially. However, given that the vehicle received its last major update in 2007, it’s quite likely that a freshened model is coming sooner rather than later. IOL Motoring