Toyota reveals unibody bakkie and Land Cruiser EV concepts ahead of Tokyo show

Toyota is ramping up its battery electric vehicle (BEV) efforts, with plans to increase sales to around 3.5 million units per year by 2030. That would entail a full line-up of BEV products being launched and following the reveal of 15 concept cars late last year, the Japanese automaker is showing us more of what’s to come at this week’s Tokyo Auto Salon.

Ahead of the show Toyota has revealed a new midsize unibody bakkie concept as well as a full size Land Cruiser concept. Both are fully electric but powertrain details remain under wraps for now. The EPU double cab pick-up concept is an interesting one. Being just over five metres in length it’s similar in size to Ford’s unibody Maverick bakkie and while shorter than a Hilux, its 3,350mm wheelbase is significantly longer. Toyota says the EPU’s monocoque structure allowed designers to create a versatile deck space that links with the rear of the cabin, allowing it to cater for a wider range of outdoor lifestyle uses than a traditional pick-up.

Inside the concept features a yoke steering wheel as well as a horizontal touchscreen and large stowage tray. Rumours of a bakkie based on the next-generation Corolla Cross gathered momentum in the US recently, only to be denied by Toyota. Perhaps a battery-powered ute like this is what the company has in the pipeline instead? Of course, as we reported last week, Toyota is also showing off the IMV 0 concept, which previews an affordable Hilux-based bakkie for developing markets.

Electric Land Cruiser of the future The Land Cruiser Se concept ushers in a sleek new look that could be applied to battery-powered LC models of the future. Its 5.15 metre length makes it larger than the current LC300, and it also boasts a unibody structure and three-row seating.

As per the EPU concept there’s no word on what powertrains to expect, but given that this is a large SUV, designed to provide “confidence in tackling rough terrain”, it almost goes without saying that it would have a twin electric motor all-wheel drive set-up of some kind. It’s not yet known whether the Land Cruiser SE or EPU concepts will ever see the light of day as production vehicles, but on some level they’re likely to inspire the new generation of battery vehicles that Toyota plans to launch between now and 2030. As reported earlier this year, Toyota is planning to launch its next-generation EV batteries from 2026.