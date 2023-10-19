Toyota SA’s new sub-Hilux bakkie in the making? IMV 0 concept shows its versatility

Earlier this year Toyota South Africa Motors revealed that it was looking at introducing a new bakkie that’s more affordable than the Hilux. Stringing the evidence together it seems likely to us that the vehicle in question will be based on a production version of the Toyota IMV 0 concept from Thailand.

Why do we say that? For starters TSA’s vice president of marketing and communications, Glen Crompton, said it would be a solution for Africa and emerging markets, and one that’s “in the same space but more affordable than the Hilux.” The IMV 0 concept has been revealed in dribs and drabs since December 2022, with the company keen to showcase its versatility by showing numerous variations and body styles. The latest batch of concept vehicles were unveiled this week ahead of the Tokyo Mobility Show.

Here we see a food truck, ambulance, low-riding sports truck and camper van, but the one we really want to take on our next adventure is the rugged variant below, which boasts an extended cab as well as off-road tyres, winches, bull bar and comprehensive storage and roof rack system. Toyota has also shown off a chassis cab version, and though it’s not about to win any prizes for its looks (and we’re being kind here), it does demonstrate the blank canvas that this vehicle presents to prospective owners, as customisable parts can be easily bolted onto the deck section of the chassis. The latest batch of IMV 0 concepts were shaped by customer ideas.

“The IMV 0 supports future mobility lifestyles by offering the potential for further customisation, from business to leisure applications,” Toyota said. However it’s likely that the production version that’s possibly destined for SA will have a conventional bakkie load compartment. Not much detail about the specific concept vehicles was released, but the company did release its dimension stats. Interestingly it’s 3,085mm wheelbase is identical to that of the Toyota Hilux single cab, while its 1,785mm width makes it just 15mm narrower.

There’s no word on what will power the upcoming workhorse, but given that it shares its IMV platform with the aforementioned Hilux, the current 2.4-litre turbodiesel and 2.0-litre petrol motors are likely candidates. Whether this is the new ‘affordable’ model that Toyota SA mentioned earlier this year is still up to speculation, but we reckon it’s more likely than not. Either way the company expects it to take the local market by storm when it launches around 2025 or 2026 and local production is also very much a possibility.

Back in May Crompton said the company was establishing whether local production was feasible. “We have quite a complex plant, most plants globally produce one model. We produce Fortuner, Hilux, Corolla Cross, Hiace, Corolla Quest and trucks,” Crompton said. “Ideally though that’s the kind of product we want to produce in Africa because it’s a product for Africa.”