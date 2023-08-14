Toyota Vitz is now South Africa’s cheapest new car thanks to special offer

The Toyota Vitz hit South African streets back in April with a price tag that undercut its Agya predecessor, and now the little Suzuki-based hatch is even cheaper, for a limited time. According to the company’s local website, the Toyota Vitz line-up now costs exactly R20 000 less thanks to a special offer.

This means that the base 1.0 manual model is now priced at R169 900, which means it ties with the smaller Suzuki S-Presso as South Africa’s cheapest new passenger car. The discount also applies to the higher-specced 1.0 XR models, which you can now buy for R199 900 in manual form and for R214 900 as an auto. Toyota Vitz 1.0 XR This means that, for now at least, the Vitz is cheaper than the Suzuki Celerio that it’s based on, which ranges from R183 900 to R219 900.

The listing on the Toyota website warns that the price shown is a “special offer” for which no timeline has been specified. A source that IOL spoke to confirmed that the offer, which the website describes as a “20K deal assist”, takes the form of a conventional discount, and not a cash back or trade assist scheme. As a reminder, the Toyota Vitz is powered by a 1.0-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 49kW and 89Nm, and it’s paired with either a five-speed manual or automated manual (AMT) transmission.

Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.6 litres per 100km for the Vitz, but keep in mind that real-world consumption is likely to be higher than that. Toyota Vitz 1.0 manual base model. In terms of standard features, the 1.0 base model comes with the very basics, such as aircon, power steering, rear park distance control, dual airbags, ABS and VSC stability control. However, it comes with no audio system and is one of the few cars on the market with manual “wind them up yourself” windows. The 1.0 XR is of course somewhat better stocked, and it includes a touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as electric windows, remote unlocking, rev counter and 15-inch alloy wheels.

A two-service or 30 000km service plan is also part of the deal in both versions. Regardless of which variant you choose, the Toyota Vitz is a steal at these discounted prices, so be sure to secure yours now while the offer is still there. However, there don’t appear to be any corresponding special offers on the Kinto subscription for the Toyota Vitz, which allows buyers to lease the vehicle over a set period for a monthly fee, which also includes maintenance and insurance.

Toyota Vitz Pricing (August 2023) 1.0 manual - R169 900 (normal price R189 900) 1.0 XR manual - R199 900 (normal price R219 900)