Volvo EX30 revealed as brand’s smallest, quickest, greenest car - with keen SA pricing

Johannesburg - The information pack for the newly revealed Volvo EX30 reads like something of an encyclopaedia on recycled materials and sustainable production methods. But what this all boils down to is a smaller CO2 footprint than any Volvo to date. According to the Swedish carmaker, it has a 25 percent lower footprint, over a 200 000km lifespan, than the current C40 Recharge.

Like the latter, the new Volvo EX30 is available in fully electric format only and it also happens to be the brand’s smallest model, with an overall length of 4.23 metres. Yet despite being the greenest and most compact Volvo model, it’s also the fastest-accelerating, if you opt for the Twin Motor Performance variant. This flagship model pushes out 315kW and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds. A pair of Single Motor XC30s will be available for more budget-conscious buyers, with differing battery sizes and a 200kW motor output.

Set to launch in South Africa in early 2024, the Volvo EX30 will be available in five variants in South Africa, with prices starting at R775 900 for the Core Single Motor model, which has a 51 kWh battery and a claimed WLTP range of 344km. Volvo will also be offering a pair of Single Motor Extended Range models, featuring a 69 kWh battery and 480km claimed range. Here you get to choose between a Plus model at R865 900 and an Ultra variant that sets you back R965 900. At the top of the pile, the Twin Motor Performance model, with a claimed range of 460km, is priced at R935 900 in Plus format and R995 900 in Ultra guise.

Interestingly, the standard-range Core model has a lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) that’s cheaper and less resource intensive to produce than the Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) lithium battery that provides juice to the extended range models. It’s clear that Volvo has worked hard to make the new compact crossover as sustainable as possible in every area of its construction. This goes right down to the new ‘soundbar’ that brings several of the audio speakers into one unit in order to reduce the amount of wiring and material needed. The soundbar is located beneath the windscreen and promises “outstanding” audio quality when paired with the Harman Kardon sound system option.

The same thinking also led to repositioning the electric window controls to the innovative new centre console, which features a sliding beverage tray that can also store your phone, or be stashed away when you need to store bulkier items below it. Interestingly the glovebox has also been moved to below the central screen so both the driver and front passenger can reach it easily. Traditional buttons and switches have been almost entirely eliminated from the central cabin, where you’ll find a large 12.3-inch (31.2cm) vertical screen that handles infotainment and climate functions. The infotainment system has built-in Google software, giving easy access to features Google Assistant and Google Maps. But fret not if you’re in the Apple camp, as wireless CarPlay is also available for the first time in a Volvo product.

The EX30 also comes with 5G connectivity, powered by Snapdragon and promising an ultra-responsive experience. Buyers can also look forward to a choice of five different ambient lighting themes, inspired by Scandinavian landscapes, including the northern lights. As for advanced tech, the EX30 is available with a wide array of driver assistance technologies, including a new Park Pilot Assist, which will identify available parking spots around you and then accelerate and steer you into the chosen spot.

As mentioned earlier, the new Volvo EX30 is big on recycling and sustainable production methods. To give you a few examples, 17 percent of all the steel and plastic used in the new model are recycled, which is the highest percentage in any Volvo to date. Volvo has used a wide variety of recycled or renewable materials in the cabin, including denim, flax and a wool-blend featuring recycled polyester.