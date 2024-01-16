WATCH: Car parts made from olive waste? It’s possible say Ford engineers

Of course this is not something that many of us would normally think about, but apparently the pruning of olive trees creates up to seven million tons of waste each year. But could food waste such as this instead be re-purposed? That’s the exact question posed by a new research project led by Ford engineers in Cologne, Germany.

The team produced car parts from the olive tree wastage, which they found to be durable. They believe initiatives like this could lead to lighter vehicle parts that reduce the amount of plastic used. Not only that but it could also reduce the carbon footprint of car parts and bring the company closer to its goal of using more recycled and renewable content in its vehicles. This research trial formed part of the COMPOlive project designed to demonstrate the impact of using materials made from recycled and renewable materials in car parts.