WATCH: Kuruman onlookers go crazy for new BMW X3 prototypes

The new-generation BMW X3 has yet to be revealed to the world, but it has already won the hearts of at least one small Northern Cape town. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Motor Magnet shows three heavily disguised prototype SUVs making their way through the town centre of Kuruman while cheering locals make their approval loud and clear.

BMW are testing what seems to be the next generation of X3 up in the Northern Cape.



The forthcoming X3 is expected to be introduced to the market in various forms comprising of Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid, Electric and possibly Hydrogen variants as well.



Clearly getting the approval… pic.twitter.com/U5jgFNnDZq — Motor Magnet (@Motor_Magnet) February 5, 2024 It is presumed that these are prototypes of the next-generation X3, a vehicle that will give the whole of Mzansi reason to cheer as it’s going to be built at BMW’s local plant in Rosslyn following a R4.2 billion investment that was announced in 2023. This investment, which will see the plant produce its first plug-in hybrid for local consumption and export, secures the livelihoods of 20,000 employees through the full value chain, BMW says. The current BMW X3 was South Africa’s fifth biggest vehicle export in 2023, with 57,423 units shipped abroad to more than 40 countries.