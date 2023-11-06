WATCH: What it’s like to accelerate from 0-100km/h in one second in record-winning car

Although it’s not road legal, AMZ racing’s “Mythen” currently holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest accelerating electric vehicle, after managing to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 0.956 seconds back in September. It was the first time that an EV had done it in under a second.

Well known British YouTuber Tom Scott recently got behind the wheel of this single-seat race car, which was created by students from the ETH Zurich University in Switzerland, and in the video below he shows us what it’s like to accelerate at close to 3.8 Gs peak acceleration.

Granted, Tom Scott’s run, which starts around the four minute mark, took place in about 1.4 seconds, which is still phenomenal acceleration in anyone’s book. Consider that the fastest street-legal electric car, the Rimac Nevera, does 0-100km/h in 1.85 seconds.

AMZ Racing’s Chiara Lenz describes the Mythen’s acceleration as “a really surreal experience, because you don’t really believe it just happened”.