Women in the motor industry: Ford SA’s inspirational CFO Yota Baron

Be open to feedback, listen to understand, and you will grow in your leadership. This is one of the many secrets to success embodied by Yota Baron, who is the Chief Financial Officer of Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

She was First female CFO appointed to the organisation, and has had some very enriching experiences throughout her career with Ford, both in South Africa and abroad. Without further ado, let’s get to know Yota. Who is Yota – tell us about yourself? As my dad used to say, I’m a “mixed salad”. My dad was a Greek immigrant, and my mom is Afrikaans. Needless to say, it provided much diversity in our home. To this day, we celebrate Greek and South African traditions and holidays. My mother insisted that my sister and I attend English medium schools, so we could speak English fluently. I am ever grateful for her visionary approach to my education. I am trilingual and can speak English, Afrikaans, and Greek.

I am the first woman to graduate from university on both my paternal and maternal sides of the family. My parents’ work ethic and approach to education set the foundation for the successes that followed in my life. This is why I firmly believe that education is the key to a better future. I am married to Mike for 37 years, and we have two daughters, Monique and Jessica. Our family has grown, welcoming a daughter and son-in-law, and we are about to become first-time grandparents in November. We were very fortunate as a family to have lived in Thailand, China, and Dubai as Ford sent me abroad to work. These were very enriching experiences.

Where are you originally from? I was born in Pretoria, where I spent the early part of my childhood and later moved to KwaZulu-Natal, where I completed high school in Eshowe. I then returned to Pretoria and completed my Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Pretoria. What inspired you to pursue a career in finance?

Pretty early on in high school, I decided that I would study a Bachelor of Commerce degree. I just loved maths and accounting. My school counsellor suggested that teaching or nursing might be a better career for a girl. My mom worked, so I had her as a role model to follow, and nothing was going to deter me from getting my education and going into commerce. How does it feel to break barriers as the first woman to hold such a high-ranking financial position at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa? For any person, irrespective of gender, being successful in your chosen field is a great achievement and an honour.

In what ways do you believe your gender has influenced your leadership style as CFO? My gender is a part of who I am, and it influences how I turn up. My approach is to show my vulnerability, which I hope allows my team to feel that I am approachable and creates an inclusive environment where they can thrive. It is important for me that people can thrive at work and be the very best they can be. How does your presence as the first female CFO impact other women in the organisation and aspiring female professionals at FMCSA?

Having someone that you can relate to as a female, who provides inspiration, is important. When I started with the organisation, there were very few female leaders in a male-dominated industry. My hope is that it might inspire young women to know that it is possible to achieve anything you want to if you set your mind to it. As we celebrate Women’s Day, what message or advice would you like to share with young women aspiring to excel in finance or any male-dominated field? Ensure that your technical capability is a given and do the work. Be open to learning, which includes self-learning. Ask for help when you are struggling. Ask for what you want, make it known what your aspirations are, and understand what is required for you to achieve them. Most of all, know yourself, be yourself, and have fun along the way.

How do you balance your responsibilities as a CFO with your personal life and commitments? I am a wife and a mother first. When I am with my family, I make sure that I am present for them. When I am at work, I am present for my team and colleagues. When our daughters were little, I enlisted the help of my family, network, and helper, without whom I could not have managed the demands of my job. What role do you believe mentorship and advocacy play in helping women advance their careers at FMCSA?

I have been fortunate to have had several mentors and coaches, particularly in the later part of my career. Many of my mentors were informal, and they were leaders I admired, whom I approached, asking for guidance and wisdom. I always encourage young people not to be shy to seek out a mentor or ask their supervisor to help them connect with a mentor. In the mentor-mentee relationship, a safe space is created where you can ask for guidance, grow, and understand how to navigate the complex corporate world and handle situations that you may not have experience with. Be open to feedback, listen to understand, and you will grow in your leadership. What accomplishments or milestones would you like to see achieved for women in South Africa by the next Women’s Day?